Sevdaliza’s Monday Night Included A TV Debut & The CFDA Awards

The second-most important Monday in the American fashion world (after the Met Gala) is the night of the CFDA Awards, where industry heavyweights come together on to look back on a year of great clothes and anoint a new guard of winners. Fashion’s most beloved granny and queen of New York memeification Raul Lopez of Luar was awarded Accessories Designer of the Year, with the cult Ana bag — plus other new styles on the way — solidifying Lopez in the New York designer canon. Lopez chose singer Sevdaliza as his date for the evening, fitting her out in a custom Luar frock that brought drama (and hoods) to the red carpet.

Sevdaliza had a busy Monday night in New York. The Iranian-Dutch performer made her U.S. television debut performing her new single “Alibi” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Yseult before hopping in a car to head uptown and support Luar. It was a generally great night for star-spotting at the CFDAs: Addison Rae held a conch shell on the red carpet! Alex Consani wore a dress made out of hands! Kylie Jenner looked like Black Swan! Below, Sevdaliza takes NYLON through her getting-ready process, from 30 Rock to the Museum of Natural History.

Andy Martinez Getting my glam done in The Tonight Show dressing room! I had such an amazing evening, going from performing on Jimmy Fallon for my U.S. TV debut performance to attending the CFDA Awards directly after for my first time. It was magical.

Andy Martinez Working with Luar’s team to put the finishing touches on the look Raul Lopez designed for me to wear as his guest to the CFDA Awards!

Andy Martinez Quick change at The Tonight Show is done – time to go meet Raul downstairs and head to the CFDA Awards!

Andy Martinez Raul designed this amazing shawl piece I adore that really completed the look.

Andy Martinez My date for the evening, Raul. It is an honor to attend as your guest! Raul and I have been messaging each other for over four years now to do something together, and it never worked out. To have our first moment be the CFDA Awards was meant to be.