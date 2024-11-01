Finally, the sludge through almost a week of full Halloween parties and costumes has (hopefully) come to a close. Julio Torres threw his party, The Cursed Amulet, which NYLON is the exclusive media partner for. But for those outside of Bushwick, there was still plenty to dress up for. Keep reading to see the best party photos from the week, from a Central Park bash to a Miami Beach party hosted by Camila Cabello.

Bacardi’s Joia Beach Takeover

Leave it to Bacardi to make Halloween and Miami come together in one night. The rum brand took over Joia Beach on Jungle Island for a night of dancing to Coco & Breezy and fire dancing, all presided over by master of ceremonies Camila Cabello. Cabello, for her part, was dressed up as a traditional Cuban Tropicana dancer for a night of sipping on craft cocktails and presiding over the very tipsy crowd.

Camila Cabello Victor Jaramillo/Martin Medina at World Red Eye Coco & Breezy Victor Jaramillo/Martin Medina at World Red Eye Odell Beckham Jr. Victor Jaramillo/Martin Medina at World Red Eye Victor Jaramillo/Martin Medina at World Red Eye 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Alix Earle’s Trip Down The Rabbit Hole

Alix Earle stays busy, and also stays surprising us. While her Cheshire Cat look is still very sexy, it’s also an unusual step into a more directional look for Earle, and it was fitting, as she hosted an Alice in Wonderland-themed bash on Oct. 25, complete with massive mushrooms, a key-hole garden entrance, and lots of Earle’s celeb friends like Anastasia Karanikolaou, Ava Max, Madeleine White, and of course, sister Ashtin.

Alix Earle Virisa Yong/BFA.com Carter Gregory, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Alix Earl Virisa Yong/BFA.com Virisa Yong/BFA.com Madeleine White Virisa Yong/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Heidi Klum’s Annual Halloween Throwdown

If you can’t find legendary Halloween queen Klum in these pictures, you’d be forgiven — she completely transformed into E.T. for her 23rd annual Halloween party hosted downtown in New York, where Gottmik and Violet Chachki performed, Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini gave their best Danny and Sandy. Nicole Scherzinger didn’t even need to change after her performance in Sunset Blvd., and guests enjoyed a Questlove DJ set while trying to figure out which one of them was Klum.

Thomas Doherty, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, Julian Polak Noam Galai/Getty Images Heidi Klum Noam Galai/Getty Images Gottmik, Violet Chachki Noam Galai/Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Moon Room’s Spooky Soirée

Surrealism was in the air at West Hollywood spot The Moon Room on Halloween, where Mishel Prada, Tony Revolori, Stacey Louise Grant, and Denise Love Hewett hosted a veritably Los Angeles mix of folks like Lili Reinhart and her new boo, Jack Martin, with Myles Hendrik on the decks and singer/actress Devon Ross giving her best vampiric energy for a live set.

Mishel Prada, Lili Reinhart, Jack Martin BFA.com Devon Ross BFA.com BFA.com Myles Hendrik Rich Royal 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

MAC’s Bewitching Rave

MAC hosted a Halloween party befit for makeup fans and ravers alike. With a performance by Yves Tumor and the spookiest step and repeat we’ve seen all October, the vibes were positively chilling. Guests like Lourdes Leon and Alex Consani danced to DJs Odalys and Sky Getty all night, while The Cobrasnake was in the waiting to take some creepy pics.

Alex Consani Jason Crowley/BFA.com Cobrasnake Lourdes Leon Brendon Cook/BFA.com Cobrasnake 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

CFDA, Amazon Fashion & Coach’s Central Park Bash

The CFDA Awards are the most fun a girl can have on a Monday in October, and this year’s festivities were no different. After awards were handed out to the likes of Willy Chavarria, Raul Lopez, and Erykah Badu, the fashion set headed to the Central Park Boathouse for a cabaret-meets-fall soirée, replete with a Violet Chachki performance, a GloRilla set, and lots of moody photoscapes that set the fall tone just right.