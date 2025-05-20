CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Alexa Chung is seen during day six of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May ...
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Fashion

4 Quirky Accessory Trends To Test-Drive This Summer

Channel main-character energy with unexpected bits and bobs.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The spring party circuit is confirming what the Spring/Summer 2025 runways already told us: It’s time to get freaky with your accessory choices. We’ve previously exalted the ways to wear Rihanna-style double bags (and her generally perfect glasses and jewelry), necklace bags, and face-shrouding sunglasses, but now our attention is turning to more unconventional ways of adornment. Forget affordable daily-driver bags and shoes: Consider investing in something more frivolous, but ultimately more personality-leaning. Below, we have four ways to buy into the unexpected and unforgettably fashionable accessory trends we’re spotting on our favorite fashion forecasters.

The Arm Cuff

Alexa Chung is making this a thing, wrinkles be damned. She’s stepped out twice in May wearing a chunky gold cuff on her lower bicep. A few ways to make this your own: Buy a bendy bracelet, or choose a necklace with an adjustable strap to secure it around your Mango trench coat or Miu Miu cropped bomber.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images
The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images
1 / 2
1 / 2
Serpent Arm Cuff
En Route Jewelry
$32
see on en route jewelry
The Olga Bracelet
Lié Studio
$360
see on lié studio
Maxi Bracelet with Sphere Design
Mango
$70
see on mango
Lucent Choker
Swarovski
$900
see on swarovski

The Old-Lady Brooch

This trend has percolated on Substack for years now, but it’s never felt more timely to invest in a pin for your otherwise-naked lapels. Opt for something minimal if you want to just give a flash of metal, or go all-out and catch the gleam of midday sun with a crystallized moment.

A$AP RockyStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Ayo EdebiriJamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
1 / 2
1 / 2
Fish Brooch Yellow Gold
Chan Luu
$495
see on chan luu
Flower Pin
KJL
$150
see on frances valentine
Enameled Metal Brooch
Prada
$875
see on prada
Deer Brooch
CHANEL
$800
see on chanel

The Modern French Hat

Prada made personality hats a thing, and now Miu Miu is up to give us a sleeker take on head-covering. When wearing a cloche, take after RiRi’s fresh-off-the-runway pregnancy announcement ‘fit to not look like an extra in a WWII movie and keep the outfit ultramodern. Or, if you feel like going the Kentucky Derby way, pick up a fascinator and match it to your dress à la Kendall’s vintage Mugler.

RihannaBackgrid
Kendall JennerBackgrid
1 / 2
1 / 2
Gala Nova Hat
Gigi Burris
$685
see on gigi burris
Alexandria Fascinator
Gladys Tamez
$580
see on gladys tamez
Chain Cloche
Eric Javits
$375
see on eric javits
Sharina Hat in Black
Gigi Burris
$370
see on gigi burris

The Non-Neck Scarf

Silk scarves are no longer just for draping and tying the neck. Alexa Chung is demonstrating her panache for unconventionality this month, tying a Gucci silk carré around her waist. Dig through bins of vintage silks until you find an ample enough scarf to recreate the look, or pick up an already-designed silk top-cum-scarf. In any case, find ways to do anything but wear it as a neck cover.

Alexa ChungNeil P. Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bella HadidBackgrid
1 / 2
1 / 2
Printed Silk Carré
Gucci
$520
see on gucci
Paisley Print Silk Bandana
Zara
$70
see on zara
Trash-D Tote Bag
Diesel
$707
$1,175
see on farfetch
Noelle Silk Top
Retrofête
$178
see on saks fifth avenue