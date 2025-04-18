Gucci Brunches With Yara Shahidi & FoundRae Toasts To Love With EmRata

It finally happened: There were two consecutive days in April where it didn’t rain, and we collectively caught the first whiff of warmer weather. Everyone was eager to step outside in spring fashion they’ve waited months to debut. Fashion’s floral obsession naturally continued this week; after last week’s party photos showed how the industry might be the top supporter of florists in New York, brands kept the arrangements and wildflower backdrops going. New York’s pre-Met Gala celebrity appearances are also starting, and after Coachella wraps up this weekend, no doubt we’ll get a glimpse at more stars heading to fittings for the big night. Before then, though, there were cocktails and brunches to attend, which we’ve rounded up below for your one-stop-shop viewing pleasure.

Gucci’s Brunch Was A Mother-Off

Just kidding, there’s no competition here: All the moms at Gucci’s Mother’s Day brunch served. The stars of the Gucci Together campaign, Yara Shahidi and Keri Salter-Shahidi, hosted a flower-filled brunch at Borgo, where they were joined by Gucci family like Jessica Chastain and her mom, plus Nas, Louisa Jacobson, and more for Italian food and the prettiest photo op we’ve seen all spring.

Jerri Hastey, Jessica Chastain, Yara Shahidi, Keri Shahidi Courtesy of BFA for Gucci Nas, Yara Shahidi Courtesy of BFA for Gucci Kristen Noel Crawley Courtesy of BFA for Gucci Louisa Jacobson Courtesy of BFA for Gucci 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Athena Calderone & John Hardy Toast To Their Heirlooms

Athena Calderone (who you may know on Instagram as @eyeswoon) is a bastion of minimalism with a twist, bringing texture and life to simple homes. Her John Hardy jewelry collaboration is no different, and she joined John Hardy’s Reed Krakoff at Cafe Zaffri to commemorate. It looked like a Khaite-meets-Saint-Laurent mood-board in there, with a suited-up Jenna Lyons and a black-and-white dress-fest elsewhere.

Athena Calderone Sansho Scott / BFA Beverly Nguyen, Jenna Lyons, Jacquelyn Jablonski Sansho Scott / BFA Jenna Lyons, Athena Calderone, Jenné Lombardo Sansho Scott / BFA Sansho Scott / BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

FoundRae Had A Wedding

... Well, sort of. The brand celebrated their new United in Love collection, which yes, is about finding The One, but also embracing love in all its forms. Friends of the brand like Emily Ratajkowski (whose hair looks amazing, by the way) and Antoni Porowski took pictures in front of the “Just Married”-style convertible filled with florals and ate delicious wedding cake in FoundRae’s Tribeca flagship.