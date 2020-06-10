Kenzo's Collaboration With Vans Features Vintage Floral Prints

Seven years since their last collaboration, Kenzo and Vans have teamed up again to help you update your summer wardrobe. This marks the first partnership for the French fashion house's brand new creative director, Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who stepped down from his role at Lacoste in 2019 to lead Kenzo after Carol Lim and Humberto Leon's departure. (The Opening Ceremony duo left after eight years at the helm.)

The collection features Vans Hi-Sk8 and Old-Skool sneakers covered in three different floral prints from Kenzo's archives, a riff on Baptista's debut Fall 2020 collection, which also included a slew of reprised motifs from the 50-year-old brand. To coincide with Vans' roots in skate culture, Kenzo also partnered up with The Skateroom to create a limited-edition art skateboard deck. With only 150 pieces available, all profits will be donated to Concrete Jungle Foundation and Flipping Youth, two organizations that helped build Freedom Skatepark, the first-ever skatepark in Kingston, Jamaica.

In addition to the sneakers and charitable skateboard, Baptista also created a capsule collection of apparel and accessories to go with the launch. Everything will be made available to shop on Wednesday, June 17, both online at Kenzo's website and at select Kenzo stores (as lockdowns start to lift across the globe).

See more campaign images for Kenzo x Vans, below.

Courtesy of Kenzo

Courtesy of Kenzo

Courtesy of Kenzo

Courtesy of Kenzo