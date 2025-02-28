Fashion dinners are usually a revolving door of overbooked guests departing long before the flourless chocolate whatever is served, but that was far from the case at The North Face’s Feb. 27 event celebrating 40 years of its Mountain Jacket.

Griff — who stars in the global campaign and wore a glittery drop-waist dress accessorized with a duffle from the upcoming Cecilie Bahnsen collab — requested tequila shots to accompany her opening remarks, which were dutifully tossed back by attendees including Emily Ratajkowski, Iris Apatow, and Evan Mock. The next few hours could’ve doubled as a case study on the agave spirit’s upper effects, as Casino’s dining room boomed with the mingling of people who are good at sports, people who are good at fashion, and people who aren’t very good at either (me).

You’ll have to sub in your own lines for the conversations — naturally, there was a lot of talk of skiing — and imagine the steak au poivre and bowls of matchstick fries that kept disappearing yourself. But for some helpful visual aids, we present a series of very cute Polaroids from the evening, which you can see exclusively below.

Griff

Emily Ratajkowski

Iris Apatow Iris Apatow & Griff 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Iris Apatow, Griff & Emily Ratajkowski

Evan Mock

Michelle Li Lumia Nocito 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Griff, Brooke Raboutou & Shawn Raboutou

Photographs by Rommel Demano