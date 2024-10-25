Jenna Lyons, A Jazz Band & A Dachshund Party In Jacquemus' New Soho Store

If you thought Fashion Month would be a natural end-point for fashion’s nights out for a little while, we’re here to barrage you with photos as a reminder that the hamster wheel never stops. New York found myriad ways to get stars out of their cozy apartments and into the chilly night for toasts, bites, and laughs at store openings, celebrations, and even one Wicked-themed dinner. (We are almost a month out from the movie’s release, FWIW.) Keep scrolling to see the who/what/where/when of the last two weeks.

Gucci’s Double-Soho Dinner

Gucci celebrated their most recent campaign starring Debbie Harry and Kelsey Lu, shot by Nan Goldin in London’s Soho, with a dinner in New York’s Soho on Oct. 22. Gucci’s friends, including Hannah Traore, Jemima Kirke, and Xenia Adonts all gathered at new fashion hotspot Manuela for some light bites, laughs, and lots of displays of the new Blondie bag.

Burberry’s Midtown Takeover

57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, sometimes referred to as Billionaires’ Row, is host to every single major designer label and their opulent boutiques. Burberry just reintroduced themselves to that scene with an epic store opening that drew friends old and new: Cara Delevingne, the face of their outerwear campaign, plus Cher, Tyra Banks, Dixie D’Amelio, and lots of other trench-wearing celebs that feted in the new digs in style.

Jacquemus Brings Paris To New York

It was also a big week for retail downtown, where Jacquemus officially planted roots in Soho across from the Chanel store on Wooster and Spring. Oct. 18 was his day, with a bag-shaped coffee truck serving fans breakfast to the store opening at night, where Jenna Lyons, Raul Lopez, and a three-piece street jazz band all filled the street corner with good vibes and great music.

Tom Holland’s Alcohol-Free Rooftop Party

Spiderman and the cutest, shortest British heartthrob Tom Holland has been open about his journey to sobriety, which led him to launch Bero, an alcohol-free line of beer. The launch party took place on the Nine Orchard rooftop, and supportive girlfriend Zendaya came to support in a matching Louis Vuitton burgundy dress to toast (soberly) to her man’s new line, alongside Chloe Wise and other tastemakers.

Jennifer Fisher’s Covetable Celebration

Jennifer Fisher is never one to stay put for too long: Her hoops are now on every A-lister’s earlobes, and she’s expanding her jewelry universe with a collection inspired by her friend and celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez. The Chavez collection has lots of mixed-metal hoops and huggies, and Fisher’s friends including Kristen Bell and Rachel Bilson popped by her Beverly Hills outpost for a try-on and some champagne.

J.Crew & Christopher John Rogers’ Food-Filled Celebration

The colorful worlds of J.Crew and Christopher John Rogers met in an almost-sold out collection of pieces that are fun to style, and even more fun to be photographed in. Olympia Gayot, Rogers, and friends of both brands gathered at Brass on Oct. 24 for an evening of massive Jell-O rainbow shots, delicious bites, and laughs.

Saks, AKOK & AFEW’s Evening Soirée

Saks’ global reach is expanding with the introduction of two new brands, AFEW by Rahul Mishra and AK|OK by Anamika Khanna. Khanna and Mishra were joined by Olivia Palermo, Liza Koshy, and Leyna Bloom for a cozy cocktail at L’Avenue, where many guests rocked one of the two designers’ colorful creations for photo ops and conversation starters.

TheRealReal’s Consignment Cocktail

TheRealReal just hosted their second celebrity closet sale online, including some wares from Kate Moss and Julianne Moore, and to honor the release of many a good secondhand piece from a star’s closet. Angelica Hicks was there to interview Shailene Woodley and other guests, who joined TheRealReal at The Noortwyck to snap pics, take sips, and covet each other’s pre-loved wardrobes.

Absolut’s Wickedly Wicked Night

The Wicked hype isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — not if Evan Ross Katz and Absolut Vodka have anything to do with it. The two teamed up to host an intimate dinner at Saint Theo’s, with green cocktails flowing like water for guests like Julio Torres and Denée Benton all night.

Fiametta’s Dimes Square Dinner

If you’re unfamiliar with the queer-owned jewelry brand Fiametta, let these dinner party pictures prove that the fun-loving designer Merill Hollander is here to stay. Her new brand took over Lower East Side Basque outpost Eel Bar for a night of anchovies, lab-grown diamonds, and candlelit conversations between industry titans and cool kids, who we will surely see wearing some of the brand’s signature chains sometime soon.