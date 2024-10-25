Simon Porte Jacquemus, Jenna Lyons
David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock

FOMO

Jenna Lyons, A Jazz Band & A Dachshund Party In Jacquemus' New Soho Store

And Zendaya matches with her man for his alcohol-free beer launch.

by Kevin LeBlanc

If you thought Fashion Month would be a natural end-point for fashion’s nights out for a little while, we’re here to barrage you with photos as a reminder that the hamster wheel never stops. New York found myriad ways to get stars out of their cozy apartments and into the chilly night for toasts, bites, and laughs at store openings, celebrations, and even one Wicked-themed dinner. (We are almost a month out from the movie’s release, FWIW.) Keep scrolling to see the who/what/where/when of the last two weeks.

Gucci’s Double-Soho Dinner

Gucci celebrated their most recent campaign starring Debbie Harry and Kelsey Lu, shot by Nan Goldin in London’s Soho, with a dinner in New York’s Soho on Oct. 22. Gucci’s friends, including Hannah Traore, Jemima Kirke, and Xenia Adonts all gathered at new fashion hotspot Manuela for some light bites, laughs, and lots of displays of the new Blondie bag.

Kelsey Lu, Debbie HarryCourtesy of BFA for Gucci
Hannah Traore, Beverly Nguyen, Kimberly DrewCourtesy of BFA for Gucci
Jemima Kirke, Nan GoldinCourtesy of BFA for Gucci
Xenia AdontsCourtesy of BFA for Gucci
1 / 4
1 / 4

Burberry’s Midtown Takeover

57th Street in Midtown Manhattan, sometimes referred to as Billionaires’ Row, is host to every single major designer label and their opulent boutiques. Burberry just reintroduced themselves to that scene with an epic store opening that drew friends old and new: Cara Delevingne, the face of their outerwear campaign, plus Cher, Tyra Banks, Dixie D’Amelio, and lots of other trench-wearing celebs that feted in the new digs in style.

Cher, Tyra BanksCourtesy of Burberry
Cara DelevingneCourtesy of Burberry
Jodie Turner-Smith, Cara Delevingne, Daniel Lee, CherCourtesy of Burberry
Dixie D’AmelioCourtesy of Burberry
1 / 4
1 / 4

Jacquemus Brings Paris To New York

It was also a big week for retail downtown, where Jacquemus officially planted roots in Soho across from the Chanel store on Wooster and Spring. Oct. 18 was his day, with a bag-shaped coffee truck serving fans breakfast to the store opening at night, where Jenna Lyons, Raul Lopez, and a three-piece street jazz band all filled the street corner with good vibes and great music.

Simon Porte JacquemusDavid Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Raul LopezDavid Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock
David Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Jenna LyonsDavid Benthal/BFA.com/Shutterstock
1 / 4
1 / 4

Tom Holland’s Alcohol-Free Rooftop Party

Spiderman and the cutest, shortest British heartthrob Tom Holland has been open about his journey to sobriety, which led him to launch Bero, an alcohol-free line of beer. The launch party took place on the Nine Orchard rooftop, and supportive girlfriend Zendaya came to support in a matching Louis Vuitton burgundy dress to toast (soberly) to her man’s new line, alongside Chloe Wise and other tastemakers.

Tom Holland, ZendayaRommel Demano via BFA & Dolly Faibyshev
Katherine FerrollRommel Demano via BFA & Dolly Faibyshev
Chloe WiseRommel Demano via BFA & Dolly Faibyshev
John Herman, Tom HollandRommel Demano via BFA & Dolly Faibyshev
1 / 4
1 / 4

Jennifer Fisher’s Covetable Celebration

Jennifer Fisher is never one to stay put for too long: Her hoops are now on every A-lister’s earlobes, and she’s expanding her jewelry universe with a collection inspired by her friend and celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez. The Chavez collection has lots of mixed-metal hoops and huggies, and Fisher’s friends including Kristen Bell and Rachel Bilson popped by her Beverly Hills outpost for a try-on and some champagne.

Nicole Chavez, Kristen BellCourtesy of Jennifer Fisher
Jennifer Fisher, Joey ZauzigCourtesy of Jennifer Fisher
Rachel Bilson, Jennifer FisherCourtesy of Jennifer Fisher
Jennifer FisherCourtesy of Jennifer Fisher
1 / 4
1 / 4

J.Crew & Christopher John Rogers’ Food-Filled Celebration

The colorful worlds of J.Crew and Christopher John Rogers met in an almost-sold out collection of pieces that are fun to style, and even more fun to be photographed in. Olympia Gayot, Rogers, and friends of both brands gathered at Brass on Oct. 24 for an evening of massive Jell-O rainbow shots, delicious bites, and laughs.

Christopher John Rogers, Olympia GayotKate Owen
Kate Owen
Kate Owen
Kate Owen
1 / 4
1 / 4

Saks, AKOK & AFEW’s Evening Soirée

Saks’ global reach is expanding with the introduction of two new brands, AFEW by Rahul Mishra and AK|OK by Anamika Khanna. Khanna and Mishra were joined by Olivia Palermo, Liza Koshy, and Leyna Bloom for a cozy cocktail at L’Avenue, where many guests rocked one of the two designers’ colorful creations for photo ops and conversation starters.

Olivia PalermoCourtesy of BFA.com
Coco Rocha, Anamika KhannaCourtesy of BFA.com
Leyna Bloom, Rosie GarciaCourtesy of BFA.com
Liza KoshyCourtesy of BFA.com
1 / 4
1 / 4

TheRealReal’s Consignment Cocktail

TheRealReal just hosted their second celebrity closet sale online, including some wares from Kate Moss and Julianne Moore, and to honor the release of many a good secondhand piece from a star’s closet. Angelica Hicks was there to interview Shailene Woodley and other guests, who joined TheRealReal at The Noortwyck to snap pics, take sips, and covet each other’s pre-loved wardrobes.

Ian Bradley, Maayan Zilberman Zach Hilty via BFA
Alina Timo, Angelica HicksZach Hilty via BFA
Shailene Woodley, Angelica HicksZach Hilty via BFA
Madhulika SharmaZach Hilty via BFA
1 / 4
1 / 4

Absolut’s Wickedly Wicked Night

The Wicked hype isn’t going anywhere anytime soon — not if Evan Ross Katz and Absolut Vodka have anything to do with it. The two teamed up to host an intimate dinner at Saint Theo’s, with green cocktails flowing like water for guests like Julio Torres and Denée Benton all night.

Evan Ross KatzAbsolut Vodka
Absolut Vodka
Denée Benton & Evan Ross KatzAbsolut Vodka
Julio Torres & Akbar HamidAbsolut Vodka
1 / 4
1 / 4

Fiametta’s Dimes Square Dinner

If you’re unfamiliar with the queer-owned jewelry brand Fiametta, let these dinner party pictures prove that the fun-loving designer Merill Hollander is here to stay. Her new brand took over Lower East Side Basque outpost Eel Bar for a night of anchovies, lab-grown diamonds, and candlelit conversations between industry titans and cool kids, who we will surely see wearing some of the brand’s signature chains sometime soon.

Tyler MazaheriJason Lowrie, BFA
Stella Jones, Kate YoungJason Lowrie, BFA
NYLON’s Lauren McCarthy, Merill HollanderJason Lowrie, BFA
Jalil JohnsonJason Lowrie, BFA
1 / 4
1 / 4