FOMO
Zoë Kravitz & Emma Corrin Drink Vintage Dom At Tate Modern
The best parties this week had one DJ in common.
After what was an underwhelming yet jam-packed Met Gala Monday, fashion folks took a few days to regroup and, now, the late-spring/early-summer party circuit is in full effect. Whoever isn’t in Cannes is making their way out of the house in “thank God it’s warm” outfits, ready to twirl, shimmy, and celebrate various openings, launches, and celebrations. We’ve rounded up some of the week’s best party pictures, from Beverly Hills to London and the Lower East Side.
Tory Burch Has Beverly Hills In The Best Of Moods
We took a journey with the giggly Geraldine Viswanathan from the glam chair to the car for Tory Burch’s Rodeo Drive store opening, and turns out she wasn’t the only one in a silly mood. Ms. Burch brought out the likes of Pauline Chalamet, Kate Hudson, Ciara, and Jodie Turner-Smith to peruse her gorgeous new digs, and DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson Paak) got everyone moving before an intimate dinner at Mr. Chow a few minutes away.
Mienne Celebrates The Business Of Pleasure
I’m not sure what’s in the air, but recently, entrepreneurs are bringing sexual wellness to the forefront in unconventional ways. First, it was Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Play gummies, and now, luxury brand Mienne is here to bring “everyday eroticism” to skin care. They introduced New York to their vision with Julia Fox, the common thread between these two launches, plus her fellow Mienne muses Parris Goebel and Lola Leon, who took over The Box for a night of dancing, tarot-card reading, and sensual discovery.
Dom Pérignon Makes Poetry Night A Rager
Forget the slam poems in dusty basements — Dom Pérignon is redefining what poetry and partying look like. To celebrate their next creative chapter, which includes faces like Iggy Pop and Zoë Kravitz, they turned Tate Modern into a fine-dining institute (courtesy of Clare Byrne) and open-mic salon (with an original poem by Tilda Swinton). It didn’t hurt that the 2008 vintage was flowing while DJ Pee .Wee (busy man!) got everyone moving.
Closely Crafted Moves The Needle, The Downtown Way
Gigi Burris O’Hara’s Closely Crafted is committed to supporting the artisans and designers employing and working in America, and their third Move The Needle Gala had a ‘70s theme this year. Petite Disco was an ideal venue to honor the craftsmen behind disco balls (did you know most of them are made in the U.S.?) and, most importantly, get the people dancing, including top stylists and designers like Hillary Taymour, Christopher John Rogers, and Rachel Scott.
Prabal Gurung’s Book Gets The Toast It Deserves
The designer’s new memoir, Walk Like A Girl, traces his upbringing in Nepal as a queer, fashion-obsessed boy all the way to his start in New York. Saks’ Roopal Patel was there to celebrate him at Zero Bond, as well as longtime supporters like Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Phillip Lim, Sarita Choudhary, and more fashion folk.