Ciara Makes Her Unborn Child The Main Character With A Gold-Foiled Bump

Sienna Miller gave us midriff-baring Schiaparelli for September’s Vogue World event. And Rihanna gave us many expertly styled bump-highlighting looks across her two pregnancies — including a custom red Loewe jumpsuit. Now, Ciara has taken celebrity pregnancy dressing to a whole new level by literally gilding her belly.

At Wednesday’s world premiere of The Color Purple, Ciara — who plays the role of Nettie Harris in the newly adapted musical — walked the purple carpet in an all-white three-piece Georges Hobeika outfit. Leaving the bottom half of her shirt unbuttoned, the soon-to-be mom of four adorned her stomach with sheets of what looks to be gold leaf. A smoked-out cat eye accented with gold eyeshadow completed the look.

Fans remarked that they couldn’t tell if her baby was moving during the premiere or if it was the “gold flakes” reflecting under the lights. Naturally, comparisons have already been made likening Ciara’s metallic belly to a Christmas bauble or golden egg (in the best possible way). But to us, the effect brings to mind medieval manuscripts, in which the figures wearing gold were considered to be the most important of all.