Getting Ready With
Geraldine Viswanathan Couldn’t Stop Laughing Before The Opening Of Tory Burch Rodeo Drive
“It’s a problem!”
When NYLON last spoke with Geraldine Viswanathan, she told us she’s content being a perennial “rising star.” But judging by the Thunderbolts actor’s showing at the opening of Tory Burch’s new Rodeo Drive flagship on May 12, you might guess that her ascent is complete.
Before joining attendees like Lana Condor and Madelaine Petsch in taking in the store’s “otherworldly architecture” and “striking interiors,” as the press release put it, the 29-year-old got ready with a joke-happy glam team, a purposefully smudged red lip, and perhaps the wittiest captions we’ve seen so far in this series. (Her exact outfit credits, if that’s what you seek: the brand’s viscose tank dress, very hot tall printed calf hair boot, Fleming east-west tote, flower earrings, and Shield runway sunglasses.)
Before she followed a jazz trumpeter around the corner to Mr. Chow for gamblers duck and mind-reading sessions, Viswanathan brought us along for some puns, some natural texture, and a whole lot of laughs.
“Black and red will always be one of my favorite color combos.”
“We opted for a blurred red lip to tie together the boots and earrings.”
“So a diva is a female version of a hustler. Not sure if you knew that…”
“Glam team is constantly cracking me up! It’s a problem!!”
“Alexa, play ‘Birds of a Feather’ by Billie Eilish. Thanks, babe.”
“I love using my natural curl and texture — it makes me feel like myself.”
“Perfect weather in Beverly Hills today.”
“It’s awfully bright in this dark hallway 😎.”
“You’ll never guess what these boots are made for… (serving, duh).”
“Everywhere I go I bring these giant leafy arches with me 🫶🏽 they ground me.”
“Stepping out!”
“Off I go to Tory Burch's Rodeo Drive store opening!! Yay.”
Photography by Cibelle Levi