When NYLON last spoke with Geraldine Viswanathan, she told us she’s content being a perennial “rising star.” But judging by the Thunderbolts actor’s showing at the opening of Tory Burch’s new Rodeo Drive flagship on May 12, you might guess that her ascent is complete.

Before joining attendees like Lana Condor and Madelaine Petsch in taking in the store’s “otherworldly architecture” and “striking interiors,” as the press release put it, the 29-year-old got ready with a joke-happy glam team, a purposefully smudged red lip, and perhaps the wittiest captions we’ve seen so far in this series. (Her exact outfit credits, if that’s what you seek: the brand’s viscose tank dress, very hot tall printed calf hair boot, Fleming east-west tote, flower earrings, and Shield runway sunglasses.)

Before she followed a jazz trumpeter around the corner to Mr. Chow for gamblers duck and mind-reading sessions, Viswanathan brought us along for some puns, some natural texture, and a whole lot of laughs.

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “Black and red will always be one of my favorite color combos.”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “We opted for a blurred red lip to tie together the boots and earrings.”

“So a diva is a female version of a hustler. Not sure if you knew that…”

“Glam team is constantly cracking me up! It’s a problem!!”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “Alexa, play ‘Birds of a Feather’ by Billie Eilish. Thanks, babe.”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “These earrings are so precious and unique, I am obsessed.”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “I love using my natural curl and texture — it makes me feel like myself.”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “Perfect weather in Beverly Hills today.”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “It’s awfully bright in this dark hallway 😎.”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “You’ll never guess what these boots are made for… (serving, duh).”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “Everywhere I go I bring these giant leafy arches with me 🫶🏽 they ground me.”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “Stepping out!”

Cibelle Levi @cibellelevi “Off I go to Tory Burch's Rodeo Drive store opening!! Yay.”

Photography by Cibelle Levi