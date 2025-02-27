In True Leo Form, Danna Paola Had The Best Glam At The Diesel Show

Milan Fashion Week is often the most mature affair of the four major cities, bringing the fashion girlies up close and personal with how the Italian elite love to dress. That’s not to say the designers don’t know how to have fun: Dsquared2 just brought Doechii out in their epic show, and under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, Diesel has brought silliness to the highest degree to the city. Mexican superstar Danna Paola came into town just for the occasion, and her high hopes were surely met by the graffiti-covered set and intensely decadent clothes on the runway.

The high-energy set was centered by the massive blow-up dolls the brand used for a show two years ago, repurposed for the occasion. We’re always saying fashion is a circle, and Diesel proved everything comes back in due time. Danna made a point to stand out amongst the technicolor scene with a frayed denim collar — not unlike a lion, subtly channeling her Leo star sign — and an extraterrestrial makeup look executed by Sergio Antón De Las Nieves, with eyeliner we’ll be thinking about long after the final day of Fashion Month. She took us with her through her time in the glam chair all the way up to the moment before the show. Keep scrolling to see her behind-the-scenes pictures.

Courtesy of Danna Paola Snapshots from the fittings 📸

Courtesy of Danna Paola Deets.

Courtesy of Danna Paola Getting there.

Courtesy of Danna Paola A moment for the glam, please!

Courtesy of Danna Paola Arrivato!

Courtesy of Danna Paola BTS 👀

Courtesy of Danna Paola Living for successful living.

Courtesy of Danna Paola A mood. A moment. A movement.

Courtesy of Danna Paola Embracing my Leo energy.