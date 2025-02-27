Getting Ready With
In True Leo Form, Danna Paola Had The Best Glam At The Diesel Show
The double eyeliner, the highlighter, and the ombré lid? We’re sat.
Milan Fashion Week is often the most mature affair of the four major cities, bringing the fashion girlies up close and personal with how the Italian elite love to dress. That’s not to say the designers don’t know how to have fun: Dsquared2 just brought Doechii out in their epic show, and under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, Diesel has brought silliness to the highest degree to the city. Mexican superstar Danna Paola came into town just for the occasion, and her high hopes were surely met by the graffiti-covered set and intensely decadent clothes on the runway.
The high-energy set was centered by the massive blow-up dolls the brand used for a show two years ago, repurposed for the occasion. We’re always saying fashion is a circle, and Diesel proved everything comes back in due time. Danna made a point to stand out amongst the technicolor scene with a frayed denim collar — not unlike a lion, subtly channeling her Leo star sign — and an extraterrestrial makeup look executed by Sergio Antón De Las Nieves, with eyeliner we’ll be thinking about long after the final day of Fashion Month. She took us with her through her time in the glam chair all the way up to the moment before the show. Keep scrolling to see her behind-the-scenes pictures.
Snapshots from the fittings 📸
Deets.
Getting there.
A moment for the glam, please!
Arrivato!
BTS 👀
Living for successful living.
A mood. A moment. A movement.
Embracing my Leo energy.
Always a pleasure, Glenn.