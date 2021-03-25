Telfar is bringing back its Bag Security Program for those who haven’t lucked out on its weekly drops. On Thursday, the brand announced the second iteration of its pre-order process, which guarantees a Telfar bag to anyone and everyone who makes a purchase during the 36-hour period (yes, that’s 12 more hours than we got last time).

“Last year we messed up the fashion world and the bots with the BAG SECURITY PROGRAM — letting you get what you want, without the stress — and keeping TELFAR Black Owned and 100% independent,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “You are our investors — and together we are making history again.”

The second Telfar Bag Security Program will be live beginning on Tuesday, March 30, at 9 a.m. EST and last for 36 hours, ending at 9 p.m. EST on March 31. Like last time, the bags will be made-to-order and will be shipped from July to September. While this may be a lengthy wait for those who have been longing for a Telfar bag, it will be worth it once it hits your doorstep this summer.

Stay tuned on Telfar’s website for the full details, and don’t forget to set an alarm (or a few) for March 30.