AOC Carried Her Telfar Bag To Go Save The Post Office

Just like everyone else who's a fan of the "Bushwick Birkin," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten her hands on a Telfar bag. The congresswoman was photographed leaving the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Saturday after voting on a bill to ban changes to U.S. Postal Service operations and provide it $25 billion in funding. While attempting to save the USPS, she also wore a face mask and carried a medium Telfar Shopping Bag in oxblood.

The Congresswoman even shared everything she packs for a House hearing in the bag on her Instagram Stories, including a shawl, sunglasses, a binder, water bottle, notebooks, dental bag, makeup bag, headphones, keys, and wallet. The Telfar bag really is for the woman doing it all.

Last week, she gave a personal shout-out to Telfar designer Telfar Clemens on Instagram, reposting a photo of two girls holding the bags.

"Fun fact: Telfar is now known as a globally celebrated designer, but did you know this Black, LGBTQ+ designer + founder got their start in LEFRAK CITY, QUEENS," she wrote. "That's right! Telfar Clemons is a HOMETOWN HERO from our district! Another NY-14 native using their talents to challenge us to question convention and imagine a different world. Our community is so proud!"

The representative has not commented on whether or not she took part in last Wednesday's 24-hours-only pre-order.

Courtesy of Instagram/@aoc