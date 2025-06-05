For The Second Time, Kate Moss & Zara Perfect Festival Dressing

Festival-season shopping can result in long days spent sifting through smelly vintage racks, with rare holy grails found less often than Timothée Chalamet courtside at a Knicks game. So when a collection capitalizes on the boho-grunge aesthetic without the need to scour secondhand websites, we’re game. Enter Kate Moss, Glastonbury legend and the English super, whose second Zara collection continues her greatest-hits festival dressing with a little help from Bobby Gillespie.

Moss’ longtime collaborator Katy England is married to Gillespie, Primal Scream frontman and expert louche-rock star dresser. England, Moss, and Gillespie came together for The Festival Collection, which expands on Moss’ first sexy-yet-practical collection from last year. The vibe is a bit earthier — think lace dresses, skimpy silk matching separates, and handkerchief-hem miniskirts — but also more glam-rock, with gold hot pants, a studded faux-leather bra, and grungy belts to ground the flouncier pieces.

The accompanying campaign sees Gillespie and Moss as a dynamic rock couple caravanning through the countryside, buggy sunglasses (we did call it, after all) and tambourines in tow. The all-white pieces are more for the stage than for the muddy grounds at Worthy Farm, but provide that injection of punk insouciance. For the boys, our best bets are the Western-inspired shirts and leather pants. For the women, there’s really no way to go wrong, but our personal highlights include the metallic triangle bra; a sparkly, strappy minidress meant for partying; and the eyelet-heavy pieces (the ivory minidress and asymmetrical skirt). The Festival Collection is live on zara.com with prices ranging from $25.90 to $379.

See our favorite picks below: