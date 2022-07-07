Following its celebrity-packed couture show earlier on Wednesday, Balenciaga celebrated with a dinner party and as expected, its star-studded guest list came to life in true Parisian fashion.

The late-night event featured a slew of Balenciaga ‘fits from all-black gowns to oversized denim. Plus, the special evening also had a surprise appearance from The Row’s Mary-Kate Olsen, who was spotted heading to the venue in head-to-toe black.