The Kardashian-Jenner-West family takeover has commenced at Couture Week Fall 2022 in Paris. On Wednesday, July 6, Kim Kardashian made her catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s latest runway show, and sitting front and center to watch the moment unfold was none other than her oldest daughter North West.

The 9-year-old has been tagging alongside her family for a jam-packed schedule in Paris, and while her mother is known for buzz-worthy street style ‘fits, North has been rising on our radar as a style star to watch, too. Just a couple of days into couture week, the fifth-grader has so far been captured by Kim’s side in a number of flashy outfits, opting for oversized jackets, chunky platform Crocs, and even a faux nose ring.

As the eldest child of arguably the most famous parents in the world, North is afforded a lot of the luxuries that typical kids her age are not, including a decked-out wardrobe full of designer pieces and coveted front-row seats at fashion shows. In the past year alone, North has been photographed in sought-after sneakers, like Yeezys and rare Converse kicks, and she also attended the late Virgil Abloh's runway show in Miami at the end of 2021 wearing a vintage T-shirt from Pyrex. She’s also no stranger to the runway either, as she made her own debut performing at her father Kanye West’s Yeezy show in Paris back in 2020.

Couture Week Fall 2022 will soon come to a close but we can bet that North will still be garnering even attention for her stylish outfits. Check out our roundup of every street style moment from West during her time in Paris so far, ahead.

Tuesday, July 5: Shopping in Paris Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images On Tuesday, North was sighted at the Balenciaga store in Paris, rocking an oversized blue and red varsity jacket from the brand Pastelle, a streetwear label founded by her father in 2004. She styled her outfit with black trousers, a pair of Balenciaga’s Crocs stompers, and a black Balenciaga mini bag.

Tuesday, July 5: Dining at Ferdi Restaurant Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images While exiting the Ferdi restaurant on Tuesday night, North wore a baggy studded denim jacket with a Balenciaga graphic tee and loose-fitted bottoms. She also wore her go-to chunky platform Crocs and black shades. The 9-year-old also drew laughter from fans outside as she headed to the car, embodying her father. “Why do you always have to wait for us all of the time?” North was seen asking in a viral clip, to which the crowd responded: “We love you because you’re so famous.”

Wednesday, July 6: Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Couture Show Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Wednesday, July 6, Kris Jenner and North were spotted entering the venue to watch Kim make her debut for Balenciaga’s couture presentation, dressed in head-to-toe black. The famous mom-ager donned the French fashion house’s silky black cape dress, while North wore a faded black band tee with distressed jeans and her favorite chunky platform shoes. She accessorized with two beaded necklaces and black Balenciaga sunglasses.

Wednesday, July 6: Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2022 Couture Show Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shortly after her surprise catwalk appearance, Kim and North attended Jean Paul Gaultier’s Fall 2022 couture show, presented by guest designer Olivier Rousteing. Fans called out the duo’s coordinated pinstripe looks as a reference to Gaultier and Madonna at a 1992 amFAR event, with Kim wearing an identical black dress to the legendary pop star with a neutral-toned bust. North was seen next to her mom in a pleated pinstripe vest-and-skirt set with a white top, black tie, and platform boots. She also matched Kim with a pair of mini sunglasses and a chained nose ring.

Thursday, July 7: Visiting the Louvre Best Image/BACKGRID With no couture shows to attend for the day, Kim took North to see the Louvre while in Paris. The mother-daughter duo matched in comfy Balenciaga outfits, with North wearing an oversized graphic hoodie, gray baggy jeans, her must-have Crocs, a Croc-inspired crossbody bag (also in collaboration with Balenciaga), and reflective wraparound sunglasses.

