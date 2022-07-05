The Best Street Style Moments From Chanel's Fall 2022 Couture Show

Couture season is off to quite a tremendous start in Paris and recently on Tuesday, July 5, Chanel is the latest brand to hold its newest couture presentation for Fall 2022.

Taking place at Étrier de Paris, an equestrian school located on the outskirts of the fashion capital, designer Virginie Viard strayed away from the brand’s heavy and structured looks for a slew of statement pieces like fluffy tulle gowns, bright color-ways, and a number of literal star-studded jewelry pieces.

When it comes to street style, the show’s attendees proved to be just as stylish with many of the guests opting for tweed sets, airy cardigans, and hints of floral prints. There were also breezy linen suits and mini shorts, pops of vibrant colors like red and pink, and wide-legged trousers. It wouldn’t be a Chanel front row without sporting the brand’s classic silhouettes like its quilted shoulder bag or two-toned heels. This season, we even got to see Kiera Knightley’s return to the front row, as well, where she opted for a black dress for the occasion.

Check out the best street style moments outside of Chanel’s Fall 2022 Couture show, below.

