The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the Schiaparelli Fall 2022 Couture Show

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall 2022 has finally arrived, with models hitting the catwalks in over-the-top looks from Saturday, July 3 to Thursday, July 7.

Kicking things off over the Fourth of July holiday weekend was none other than Schiaparelli, with creative director Daniel Roseberry putting forward perhaps his most exquisite designs yet and taking some of the coveted looks shown on the runway from the house’s exhibit “Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli.”

But there’s no runway show without its star-studded guest list. For the occasion, Schiaparelli invited stars like Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, who sat front and center in a chic LBD and gold accessories. Emma Watson was also seen in attendance rocking a business-casual outfit opting for a voluminous blazer and distressed skinny jeans, while “XS” singer Rina Sawayama made headlines with her all-black ensemble finishing off with metallic adornments on her face.

See our entire roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture show, ahead.

