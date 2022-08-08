Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Over the weekend, it seems that Kylie Jenner has become an even bigger fan of the micro-mini skirt trend, as she was seen out in London donning perhaps the tiniest skirt we’ve seen on the everything-mogul in a while.

The 24-year-old was spotted heading to The Twenty Two in Mayfair on Saturday, Aug. 6, opting for a vintage leather motorcycle jacket from Mugler’s Spring 1990 collection sourced from The Reallist. She then wore her racer-inspired zip-up with an upcycled denim mini skirt from Devised Antithetical, which was crafted from two pairs of jeans and adorned with a low-rise V-cut at the waist. This comes as a surprise for the billionaire as the Double Denim mini skirt runs only at $65 — a budget-friendly option for those looking to cop the coveted mini. Jenner finished off her outfit with a pair of Attico’s black lace-up pumps and trendy wraparound sunglasses.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner has made a slew of appearances over the course of her trip to London. Earlier on Saturday, she was seen leaving her hotel hand-in-hand with her daughter Stormi wearing a white tee from Skims, styled with heels from Helena Stöling, painted denim bottoms, and accessories from Ottolinger. Stormi matched her mom in distressed jeans with a black graphic tee.

The night before, Jenner and Stormi headed to dinner at Sexy Fish restaurant. While the reality TV star wore a cobalt blue leather coat from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2022 couture collection and strappy blue heels, Stormi opted for a stylish metallic chainmail dress over a white tee. The four-year-old completed her “going-out” look with a black mini bag and white sneakers.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images GC Images/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s matching baggy jeans, Zoey Deutch’s statement tank, NewJeans’ first red carpet appearance, and more.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been captured in matching couple ‘fits yet again this past week. While on a late-night stroll in New York, the duo coordinated in baggy blue jeans. The Fenty empress paired her denim with a cut-up button-down top with Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers, while her beau wore a graphic long-sleeve tee styled with a padded vest and a colorful fuzzy hat.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Tracee Ellis Ross was photographed out in New York City wearing a thrifted pantsuit from ThredUp, dressed by her trusty stylist Karla Welch. The actress paired her secondhand find with a black fishnet top from Prada with comfy Birkenstock sandals and a leather handbag.

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Supermodel and now Guest in Residence founder and creative director Gigi Hadid roamed around her New York City neighborhood last Friday rocking a sheer knitted short-sleeve cardigan styled with loose-fitted gray-wash jeans and Converse sneakers. She also wore a neon green shoulder bag and black sunglasses.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones looked darling at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival red carpet on Friday in Locarno, Switzerland. The Normal People star wore an asymmetrical dress with a fringe hem from Connor Ives along with strappy black heels. The festival’s awardee also wore Tiffany and Co.’s diamond-studded jewelry pieces, too.

Claudia Sulewski

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rising actress Claudia Sulewski attended the red carpet premiere of I Love My Dad in Los Angeles wearing a suited look from Givenchy’s Spring 2023 collection designed by creative director Matthew Williams. She paired the look with a mini bralette and black pumps.

Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Newly-engaged couple Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson, the co-creator and executive producer of A League Of Their Own, were seen together at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, with Balfour wearing Céline sourced from Tab Vintage and Jacobson in Interior.

Zoey Deutch

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Last week, Zoey Deutch joined the anti-Danni Sanders hate club in a custom-made graphic tank to promote her latest film Not Okay styled with a pair of black Dickies trousers and Converse sneakers. She also sported the influencer-loved chunky Airpod Max headphones and a black shoulder bag.

Sienna Miller

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress Sienna Miller attended the London premiere of The Sandman on Wednesday, Aug. 3, wearing Self-Portrait’s knit midi dress from its Fall 2022 collection. She also opted for strappy white sandals and a white leather handbag.

Kendall Jenner

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner continues to serve “clean girl” inspiration in her most recent off-duty look, where she was seen in Los Angeles wearing a white long sleeve top paired with navy biker shorts and New Balance sneakers. The supermodel styled her athleisure with an oversized maxi tote bag and mini black sunglasses.

Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and Rachel Sennott

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bodies Bodies Bodies cast made their appearance at the film’s screening in New York City last week donning head-to-toe designer ensembles, with Stenberg in Chanel, Sui Wonders in Miu Miu, Bakalova in Saint Laurent, Sennott in vintage Mugler, and Herrold in vintage Malin Landaeus.

Amber Midthunder

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Breakout star Amber Midthunder repped on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Prey, wearing a floral A-line gown from indigenous label Sky-Eagle Collection, reigning from the Osage Nation, and styled by Jordan Shilee.

Tiffany Haddish

Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Tiffany Haddish attended the premiere of Easter Sunday in Hollywood wearing a copper maxi dress from Jonathan Simkhai with a fringe handbag and brown heels.

NewJeans

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Just days after their debut, rising girl group NewJeans attended their first red carpet event for Chanel’s “N°1 de Chanel Garden” launch in Seoul wearing coordinating ensembles from the French fashion house.

Zazie Beetz

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Zazie Beetz wore a patchwork maxi dress from Acne Studios’ Fall 2022 collection, styled by Shibon Kennedy, to the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train.