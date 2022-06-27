Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Festival season is still going strong and the latest music-filled weekend of the summer was Glastonbury 2022 in England. One of its highly anticipated headliners included Olivia Rodrigo, who took a break from her ongoing worldwide Sour tour for a performance on Saturday, June 25.

Styling duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo turned to British-Bulgarian brand Chopova Lowena to dress Rodrigo in a purple plaid bikini top from an SSENSE-exclusive swimsuit and a custom mini skirt with matching arm warmers. The Delgadillo sisters finished Rodrigo’s look with black fishnet stockings and her trusty Dr. Martens platform boots.

“A dream!!! 💟💟💟💟💟” shared the label’s designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena on Instagram.

Rodrigo has been sticking to designer outfits throughout her first-ever tour, including Vivienne Westwood, Area, and some Y2K-era Betsey Johnson dresses. She often wears the color purple, too, as a tribute to the artwork behind her breakout hit debut album.

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to her custom designer ‘fit, Rodrigo stole the show with a surprise duet alongside Lily Allen, as the two sang the British singer’s hit track “F*ck You,” which the pop star dedicated to the Supreme Court Justices who recently overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Bella Hadid in vintage Roberto Cavalli, Alexa Chung’s festival ‘fit, Tessa Thompson at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, and more.

Lori Harvey

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lori Harvey made the trip to Las Vegas to celebrate the opening of the restaurant WAKUDA at the Venetian Resort in a LBD, strappy sandal heels, and mini Chanel bag.

Bella Hadid

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Hadid, dressed in a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress and Loewe heels, threw a party for her drink brand Kin Euphorics at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles.

Latto

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Latto wore bright hues for her Night Out event with Instagram, including neon yellow boots and a hot pink bag from Balenciaga.

Alexa Chung

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung wore a fashion-forward festival ‘fit for Glastonbury 2022 with a blue pleated mini dress, a Barbour jacket, and Victorian-style knee-high, lace-up boots. She finished her look off with round-framed sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

Tessa Thompson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in custom Armani Privé, styled by Wayman + Micah.

Blackpink’s Lisa

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Blackpink’s Lisa arrived at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul for a flight to Paris wearing a comfy travel outfit from Celine.

Emma Chamberlain

NBC/Todd Owyoung

Emma Chamberlain made her late night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a blue top by Saint Sintra, a mini skirt by The Frankie Shop, UNIF platform boots, and jewelry from Cartier.

Riley Keough

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Riley Keough attended the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List in a metallic dress by Saint Laurent with a black clutch and knee-high boots.

Rosalía

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosalía celebrated the opening of Acne Studios’ new store in Paris wearing an all-black look by the brand.

Jenny Slate

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Jenny Slate wore a white feathered mini dress from Taller Marmo with matching pumps.

Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid wore a summer-friendly look while out in New York City, including a blue shacket, white crop top, and low-waist khakis, which she paired with Reebok sneakers, a Loro Piana bag, and her accessorized cell phone, complete with an Urban Sophistication cover and String Ting wristlet.