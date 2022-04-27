Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour is in full swing, bringing a debut album’s worth of award-winning songs, pop-punk covers, and plenty of fashion to the 19-year-old’s intimate shows. On Tuesday, April 26, Rodrigo kicked off her concerts in New York City, starting the first night at Radio City Music Hall with a Sour Prom-inspired dress code.

While some fans gathered in their best prom gowns, accessorized with “Sour” tiaras, DIY “Sour” earrings, and butterfly-adorned jewelry, others took inspiration from Rodrigo’s own personal style. Her wardrobe essentials were on full display among the crowd, including fishnet stockings, plaid pleated skirts, mini dresses, and, of course, platform boots and Doc Martens. Showgoers’ also included plenty of purple into their looks, too, as a tribute to the singer’s album cover aesthetic.

See the best street style looks from Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour’s first show at Radio City Music Hall, below.

