17 Black Platform Boots For Fall’s Gothcore Trend

Teenage angst but make it boots.

Gothcore is on the rise as one of fall’s biggest Y2K-adjacent trends, and black platform boots are becoming a wardrobe essential for the aesthetic. Whether an ode to Lindsay Lohan’s angsty Freaky Friday wardrobe or an alternative to cottagecore dressing, trends, such as latex, chokers, corsets, plaid, and platforms, are bringing punk back in a major way. If you’re looking to ease into the look, black platform boots are a great staple to add to your closet.

The resurgence of this early-aughts era is definitely popping up on TikTok’s For You Page and Instagram’s Explore feed. But it’s not just limited to just social media, Gen-Z stars, including Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae, have already been endorsing the chunky platform boot. And with goth styles usually having a place in high fashion, platform boots were no stranger to the recent runway season. Quintessentially dark designers, like Vivienne Westwood, Rick Owens, and Alexander McQueen, recreated versions of the chunky black stomper with added details, including buckles, calf hair, and patent leather.

If you’re not ready to go full Wednesday Addams, there are iterations of this trend that could still work for you. Steve Madden and Vagabond have a knee-high platform boot with a chunky bottom and a sleek upper, while Jeffrey Campbell and Nodaleto offer a patent ankle boot with a bulky sole. But if you do want an all-out goth moment, then buckle and chain embellishments from Demonia, Goth BB, and TUK are a must “add to cart.”

Olivia Rodrigo in black platform boots.Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Below, we’ve rounded up all the black platform boots you should consider for goth girl fall.

Parker Boot
Unif Clothing

These chunky leather boots have a soft upper for a sleek platform look.

MAYHEM BLACK STRETCH
Naked Wolfe

The choice brand of celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae, this extreme platform comes in few other colors outside of balck.

Lash Boots
ROC Boots Australia

Although these boots have gothic lace-up detailing, they are made of a pretty silk material.

CYPRESS BLACK
Steve Madden

For the ‘70s version of this trend, extra-chunky knee-high boots are the go-to.

BABY KITANA 6″ BLACK
Harry Halim

In faux pony hair, these textured boots offer a sculptural shape with lace-up details in the back.

Black 2-Buckle Nosebleed Boot
TUK Shoes

These flatform grungy boots are adorned with a double buckle and a distressed leather finish.

Refresh Platform Boot
Jeffrey Campbell

This sky-high platform has a sleek patent finish to elevate your fall looks.

Brooke Boots
Vagabond

For the minimalist, this simple black boot still has a platform bottom and chunky heel.

Vegan Oakland Over-The-Knee Boot
Free People

If you like an over-the-knee boot, this vegan leather version has a stretchy fit and a block heel.

Assault-101
Demonia

This heavy-duty boot has all the fixins’ of your goth girl dreams - studs, D-rings, and lace-up details.

105mm Leather Ankle Boots
Nodaleto

A first cousin to this season’s popular wellie boot, the sleek look of this ankle boot contrasts its bulky block heel.

Carys Velvet Bootie
Schutz

This isn’t your everyday platform boot with a luxe velvet finish and trendy square toe.

Stomp You Out Platform Boots
Hot Topic

Where else is there to go for the early-aughts goth boot but Hot Topic? This stomper has a thick sole to support you all fall.

MISTA ANKLE BOOT, BLACK ECO
Chelsea Paris

This leather stretch boot has a sculptural heel to spice up your everyday black bootie.

Mimi Platform Boot
Cult Gaia

Delicate white piping embellishes these heavy black platforms. Pair with your leather trousers to go hardcore or under a slip for some soft contrast.

Brandy Boot in Midnight
Brothers Vellies

A textured look and daintier silhouette make this boot your luxe staple shoe for fall.

Platform Lace Up Boots
Goth BB

These extreme platforms are the gothic touch you need to ground your fall looks.