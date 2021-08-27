17 Black Platform Boots For Fall’s Gothcore Trend

Gothcore is on the rise as one of fall’s biggest Y2K-adjacent trends, and black platform boots are becoming a wardrobe essential for the aesthetic. Whether an ode to Lindsay Lohan’s angsty Freaky Friday wardrobe or an alternative to cottagecore dressing, trends, such as latex, chokers, corsets, plaid, and platforms, are bringing punk back in a major way. If you’re looking to ease into the look, black platform boots are a great staple to add to your closet.

The resurgence of this early-aughts era is definitely popping up on TikTok’s For You Page and Instagram’s Explore feed. But it’s not just limited to just social media, Gen-Z stars, including Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae, have already been endorsing the chunky platform boot. And with goth styles usually having a place in high fashion, platform boots were no stranger to the recent runway season. Quintessentially dark designers, like Vivienne Westwood, Rick Owens, and Alexander McQueen, recreated versions of the chunky black stomper with added details, including buckles, calf hair, and patent leather.

If you’re not ready to go full Wednesday Addams, there are iterations of this trend that could still work for you. Steve Madden and Vagabond have a knee-high platform boot with a chunky bottom and a sleek upper, while Jeffrey Campbell and Nodaleto offer a patent ankle boot with a bulky sole. But if you do want an all-out goth moment, then buckle and chain embellishments from Demonia, Goth BB, and TUK are a must “add to cart.”

Olivia Rodrigo in black platform boots. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Below, we’ve rounded up all the black platform boots you should consider for goth girl fall.

