Fashion
Featuring Sadie Sink, Whitney Peak, and more.
On Monday, June 13, Chanel hosted its annual Artists Dinner during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
Naturally, the French fashion house’s event was filled with stylish up-and-coming and established celebrities, dressed in the brand’s signature tweed sets, quilted handbags, and more from its recent collections.
See our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival Chanel Artists Dinner, including Sadie Sink, Gossip Girl stars Evan Mock and Whitney Peak, and many more, ahead.