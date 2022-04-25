Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Taurus season is finally upon us, with Gigi Hadid officially turning 27 years old just days after the start of what’s arguably dubbed one of the best times of the year. And what better way to celebrate than with family, especially if your family happens to be none other than Bella Hadid?

While heading to Zero Bond in New York City on Saturday night, Bella was seen arriving at her sister’s birthday bash in the ultimate Y2K outfit. With others in attendance for Gigi’s big night, including Emily Ratajowski and Blake Lively, the 25-year-old style star decided to dress up in a matching gray vest and pleated micro-mini skirt from Vivienne Westwood. She then completed her “going-out” look with pointed knee-high boots from the Jimmy Choo & Mugler collaboration, along with a black leather Dior purse in hand. For the finishing touches, Bella went for a metallic headband and jewelry pieces in both silver and gold.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Kiernan Shipka in Valentino Pink, Erykah Badu in Burberry, the stars of Russian Doll in designer dresses, and more.

Gigi Hadid

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Our Taurean queen Gigi Hadid rang in her 27th birthday rocking a see-through lace ensemble from Dion Lee. She opted for the brand’s corset top styled with flared bottoms and a long jacket, then pairing her birthday outfit with pointed cream-colored heels plus stacked silver necklaces and dangling earrings.

Charli XCX

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While in New York City for her Crash tour over the weekend, Charli XCX was spotted wearing a cropped graphic tee from Coach with green spray-painted high-waist jeans and Giussepe Zanotti’s strappy black sandals. The “Good Ones” singer also wore a leather vest and a black Coach shoulder bag, along with a choker with a key around her neck, chunky bracelets, and black shades.

Kiernan Shipka

Valentino/SGPItalia

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka attended Valentino’s private dinner during the 2022 Venice Biennale in an off-the-shoulder pink mini dress from the fashion house with matching tights and platform heels, along with a hot pink mini bag in hand.

Jenny Slate

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Friday, April 22, Jenny Slate attended the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival in a fun horse-printed graphic mini dress from Todd Oldham Maker Shop, styled with a tie-dye cardigan and black platform boots.

Elizabeth Olsen

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

During the red carpet photocall for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness held in Berlin, Elizabeth Olsen appeared at the event in an Armani Privé’s silk baby blue two-piece set with floral embroidery and a shimmery bodysuit underneath, paired with strappy metallic sandals.

Zendaya

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya attended HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles last week wearing a gray-suited outfit from Fear of God’s Fall 2022 collection with gray patent leather pumps from Christian Louboutin, styled by none other than Law Roach.

Alexa Demie

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Demie was also in attendance at HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles, opting for vintage sequin dress by Norman Norell, which was sourced from Aralda Vintage.

Iris Law

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Thursday, April 21, model Iris Law was captured at i-D and Rizzoli’s book launch party for i-D: Wink and Smile!: The First Forty Years at Kachette in London wearing a knitted teal midi dress with knee-high boots and a Nike harness. She also styled her outfit with blue-tinted frames and a multicolored headscarf.

Erykah Badu

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last week, legendary songstress Erykah Badu attended Burberry’s celebration of the Lola bag in Los Angeles wearing a dotted orange dress and a forest green jacket from the British fashion house, along with black leather boots, a leather beret, chandelier earrings, and a baby blue Lola bag.

Naomie Harris

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

English actress Naomie Harris was seen out-and-about in New York City last week wearing an extravagant white gown with a chain bodice from Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2021 collection and white heels.

Chloë Sevigny, Natasha Lyonne, and Greta Lee

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny, Natasha Lyonne, and Greta Lee attended the red carpet for season two of their show Russian Doll with Sevigny in Carolina Herrera, Lyonne in Roberto Cavalli, and Lee in Proenza Schouler, all from the fashion brands’ Fall 2022 collections.

Anya Taylor-Joy

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

While arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of The Northman, Anya Taylor-Joy was seen donning a floor-length white gown from Dior’s Fall 2022 collection, paired with a gold collar necklace. She also wore jewelry from the Tiffany & Co.’s Schlumberger collection.