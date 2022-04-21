Following the highly-rated finale of its second season nearly two months ago, the Euphoria cast suddenly reunited once again on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Hosted on Wednesday, April 20, for HBO Max’s FYC (For Your Consideration) event, the beloved actors gathered at the panel to spill some behind-the-scenes moments and dish out on the latest episodes, moderated by co-star Colman Domingo, who plays Ali in the series. There was also a screening of the season two episode "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” arguably the most riveting episode of the show to date.
When it came to the red carpet, the Euphoria cast brought their best designer-name looks, but this comes as no surprise as both the award-winning show and its actors serve as the biggest makeup and fashion inspiration at the moment. Though Dominic Fike and Angus Cloud were not in attendance, our favorite style stars were seen at the event including Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi, plus scene-stealer Chloe Cherry and more.
Though we won’t get the third season any time soon, we can at least enjoy the Euphoria cast as they hit their latest red carpet event for now. See every designer outfit, including Zendaya in Fear of God and Maude Apatow in Versace, ahead.