Following the highly-rated finale of its second season nearly two months ago, the Euphoria cast suddenly reunited once again on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Hosted on Wednesday, April 20, for HBO Max’s FYC (For Your Consideration) event, the beloved actors gathered at the panel to spill some behind-the-scenes moments and dish out on the latest episodes, moderated by co-star Colman Domingo, who plays Ali in the series. There was also a screening of the season two episode "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” arguably the most riveting episode of the show to date.

When it came to the red carpet, the Euphoria cast brought their best designer-name looks, but this comes as no surprise as both the award-winning show and its actors serve as the biggest makeup and fashion inspiration at the moment. Though Dominic Fike and Angus Cloud were not in attendance, our favorite style stars were seen at the event including Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi, plus scene-stealer Chloe Cherry and more.

Though we won’t get the third season any time soon, we can at least enjoy the Euphoria cast as they hit their latest red carpet event for now. See every designer outfit, including Zendaya in Fear of God and Maude Apatow in Versace, ahead.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Demie Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing vintage Norman Norell, sourced from Aralda Vintage, to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Barbie Ferreira Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a fringe top and matching fringe skirt from Proenza Schouler’s Pre-Spring 2022 collection with square-toed boots to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Jacob Elordi Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a white tee styled with a black Prada jacket, gray trousers, and leather shoes to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Maude Apatow Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Versace mini dress paired with Wolford tights and platform black Mary Janes to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Zendaya Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a gray-suited outfit from Fear of God’s Fall 2022 collection, styled by Law Roach, with gray patent leather pumps from Christian Louboutin to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black oversized suit from Alexander McQueen with glitter mesh detailing at the waist to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Hunter Schafer Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a puffed black mini dress from MM6 Maison Margiela’s Fall 2022 collection and black knee-high leather boots to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Chloe Cherry Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a silk blue mini dress with green lace trim paired with white heels and Susan Alexandra’s pink beaded handbag to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Alanna Ubach Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an electric pink short suit with a cropped white tank and neutral-toned heels to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Eric Dane Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black suit with a white button-down shirt and leather shoes to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

Colman Domingo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an oversized light blue suit with a white tank from Zegna’s Spring 2022 collection and and off-white sneakers (also Zegna) to HBO Max’s Euphoria FYC event in Los Angeles.

