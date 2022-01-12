Euphoria Makeup Is Darker and Moodier in Season 2

After an extended absence, Euphoria’s long awaited season two premiered on HBO on Sunday, January 9. Thankfully, after such extended time away, season two does not disappoint, bringing back all the not-so-innocent hijinks of the kids of Euphoria High (or, as it’s technically called, East Highland High School). But perhaps even more importantly, all of our favorite characters have returned serving new fashion and beauty looks. In the two years of downtime Euphoria-inspired makeup had been a consistent trend on TikTok (the #Euphoriamakeup on TikTok has over 716.9 million views and counting), and will only be revitalized with new looks to recreate. Doniella Davy already warned audiences that something different is in store for season two. On her Instagram she captioned a picture of nine different eye makeup looks, mostly with inky lashes, spidery liner, and more muted (relatively speaking) shadow saying, “Season 2 is like Season 1’s more introverted sister”. She explains:

There’s a steady ‘quiet’ to her, until she’s suddenly loud. She has her full glam moments but then switches to super minimalism. She loves her dewy skin, and going foundation free. She experiments with all different takes on winged liner from classic to modern to… something more free-form. She loves bright color, but only when she’s really feeling bold. She’s elusive with her sparkle and prefers a softer version of twinkling Euphoria glam. She also loves fake blood & gore.

From the first episode it’s been clear, the cast is embracing a subtler and often darker vibe. Innocence has been lost, if the characters had any to begin with, and now we can’t wait to see all of the ways the aesthetic takes form in the hair, makeup, and nail looks across the board.

Davy won an Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for her work on Euphoria, so expectations have been set extremely high. This season, the beauty team also includes Kim Kimble (famously one of Beyoncé’s go-to hair stylists) as the lead of the hair department, and nail artist Natalie Minerva. Lucky for us, they are generous about sharing inspiration and behind the scenes images from this season, and we’ll be keeping tabs. As the second season airs, NYLON will be keeping track of the best hair, makeup, and nail looks from each episode of the show and updating the list weekly.

Season 2 Episode 1: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close The Door

Jules

So far this season Jules’ biggest point of transformation is her formerly long, wavy fairy hair being cut into a short and straight bob. Her look at the premiere’s New Years Eve party also features enigmatic inner corner eyeliner. Davy has later revealed this specific shape is an ode to Jules’ mid season episode, “F**ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob.”

Maddy

Maddy is back in full force with razor sharp eyeliner. It’s also an incredible show of strength that she can wear a Y2K hair comb headband without showing immense signs of pain (if you’ve ever worn one, you know).

Honorable mention goes out to Maddy’s French pedicure, which gets an incredible close up.

Kat

Kat ended the last season on a lighter emotional note, so it makes sense she starts season two with the most vibrant and colorful makeup looks. Her aquamarine and green sunset eyeshadow look is fitting for a party and her manicure perfectly matches, of course.

Cassie

Cassie’s negative space wing made of teeny tiny rhinestones is sure to be a much recreated look from this episode. But how her makeup stays intact through tears? We’ll never know.

Lexi

Lexi’s milkmaid braid crown, red lipstick and gold glitter eyeshadow is the perfect look for Euphoria’s resident good girl.

Elliot

New on the Euphoria circuit, Elliot makes his grand entrance this episode. His tattoos are actor, Dominic Fike’s own, but they definitely point to a strong presence of face tattoos this season.