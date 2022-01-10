After two seemingly long years, HBO Max’s acclaimed show Euphoria is finally back. On Sunday, Jan. 9, fans tuned in to the first episode of Season 2, which not only served viewers some dearly-missed drama from our favorite high schoolers, but we were also treated to plenty of party outfit inspiration as the high school clique rang in the new year.

From Maddy’s cutout dress (that you can pre-order now) to Jules’ corset skirt, see our roundup of best outfits from the Euphoria Season 2: Episode 1, ahead.