The return of HBO Max’s hit series is here, along with some very good fashion.
After two seemingly long years, HBO Max’s acclaimed show Euphoria is finally back. On Sunday, Jan. 9, fans tuned in to the first episode of Season 2, which not only served viewers some dearly-missed drama from our favorite high schoolers, but we were also treated to plenty of party outfit inspiration as the high school clique rang in the new year.
From Maddy’s cutout dress (that you can pre-order now) to Jules’ corset skirt, see our roundup of best outfits from the Euphoria Season 2: Episode 1, ahead.
Maddy (Alexa Demie) attended the New Year’s Eve house party in a black cutout dress and matching gloves by Akna, which is now available for pre-order. She also wore a vintage enamel “Brat” necklace from Claire’s.