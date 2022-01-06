On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the premiere of HBO Max’s hit teen drama Euphoria took place in Los Angeles ahead of the show’s official second season drop on Sunday, Jan. 9. The award-winning cast arrived at the intimate event one by one, and let’s just say, we were definitely in for a high-fashion treat.
The beloved actors won over our hearts once more in glammed-up ensembles and dapper suits, though it seems that some of the show’s stars, like Barbie Ferreira and Storm Reid, were absent from the premiere, reportedly due to concerns surrounding the recent Omicron surge.
While we wait for our favorite chaotic high school students to return to our screens, check out our favorite red carpet looks from the cast of Euphoria’s Season 2 in more detail, including Zendaya in ‘90s-era Valentino, Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu, Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent, and more, ahead.
The second season of Euphoria premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 9.