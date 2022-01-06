On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the premiere of HBO Max’s hit teen drama Euphoria took place in Los Angeles ahead of the show’s official second season drop on Sunday, Jan. 9. The award-winning cast arrived at the intimate event one by one, and let’s just say, we were definitely in for a high-fashion treat.

The beloved actors won over our hearts once more in glammed-up ensembles and dapper suits, though it seems that some of the show’s stars, like Barbie Ferreira and Storm Reid, were absent from the premiere, reportedly due to concerns surrounding the recent Omicron surge.

While we wait for our favorite chaotic high school students to return to our screens, check out our favorite red carpet looks from the cast of Euphoria’s Season 2 in more detail, including Zendaya in ‘90s-era Valentino, Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu, Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent, and more, ahead.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya wore a vintage Valentino dress at the event, styled by none other than Law Roach. The strapless gown hails from the luxury brand’s Spring 1992 collection, previously worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista, adorned in vertical black and white stripes. The actress completed her look with diamond drop earrings and rings from Bvlgari, as well as heels by Christian Louboutin.

Linda Evangelista in the original Valentino look from 1992. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Schafer attended the Euphoria premiere donning a custom burgundy-colored gown, along with a cream poplin mini slip dress and satin nude heels, from Prada.

Sydney Sweeney Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a white two-piece silk ensemble from Miu Miu, embellished with crystal embroidery and matching silk opera gloves.

Alexa Demie Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Our favorite mean girl Alexa Demie stunned at the red carpet premiere of Euphoria Season 2, wearing a strapless black sequin gown custom-made by Balenciaga.

Jacob Elordi Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Euphoria heartthrob Jacob Elordi arrived at the intimate affair in a sleek black suit and a white button-up top, paired with white boots, all from CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane.

Dominic Fike Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joining as a new character this season, Dominic Fike attended the Euphoria premiere in an all-black suited look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with patent leather shoes.

Angus Cloud Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Angus Cloud, or Fez on Euphoria, wore a striking neon orange suited ensemble from Versace, along with a white turtleneck top and matching white boots.

Maude Apatow Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maude Apatow arrived at the event in a dazzling sleeveless crystal-embellished gown from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, adorned with a feather hem. She completed her look with black pumps.

Austin Abrams Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Austin Abrams, who plays Ethan on Euphoria, arrived at the premiere in a navy blue suit paired with a maroon tee and black shoes.

Colman Domingo Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Playing Rue’s mentor Ali on the show, actor Colman Domingo sported a neutral-hued outfit at the premiere of Euphoria Season 2, opting for a white collared top and white pants, paired with a cream-colored jacket and matching platform boots.

The second season of Euphoria premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 9.