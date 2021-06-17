Zendaya Teases Season Two Of 'Euphoria' With New Clip

Warning: spoilers ahead for Euphoria’s first season

Euphoria fans rejoice, your favorite teen drama will be back before you know it! Zendaya recently uploaded a teaser for the show's second season on Instagram, with the caption, “Happy 2 year @euphoria anniversary…see you soon:)”

The short video finds her Emmy-winning character, Rue, back at East Highland High School. She’s seen standing in a dark sea of classmates before spotting Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the end of the hall. With the “euphoric” realization that her love’s not gone forever (remember that devastating train scene at the end of season one?), the hallway slowly lights up while the women lock eyes.

It’s been a long two years since we were first introduced to these characters, along with the rest of the cast, but this our first real glimpse at what’s to come up ahead. Read on for everything we know about Euphoria season two:

Season two of Euphoria will likely pick back up where we left off.

The official plot hasn’t been released — and that silent teaser didn't give many clues — but we have a few ideas on what to expect.

Season one ended on a cliffhanger, with Rue and Jules planning to run away together before Rue backed out at the last minute. After their teary goodbye, she returned home and relapsed before the episode ended. Many fans wondered if the scene alluded to an overdose, but Euphoria’s bonus episodes shut down that theory.

The episodes, which were created to bridge a gap between season one and two, provided an in depth look at Rue and Jules characters. Rue spent hers at diner on Christmas, where Ali advised that she confront her addiction and codependency head on. Meanwhile, Jules’ episode brought viewers into a therapy session where she unpacked their relationship.

Perhaps those specials were meant to create space for the other characters' stories to develop in the next season. After all the finale also showed Nate and Maddie ending their relationship, Kat potentially starting one with Ethan, and Cassie getting an abortion with the help of her mother.

In an interview with Stylecaster, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, hinted at some major drama for her character. "When you ask about season two, my heart drops. In a you-guys-have-no-idea-what-you’re-going-to-watch way,” she said. “Cassie really needs to get her shit together. I can’t say anything else. Cassie has a crazy storyline in season 2 that I did not expect. Every time I read a new episode that Sam writes, my jaw is on the ground and I can’t believe this is something coming out of someone’s mind."

Season two will feature a new lead character in addition to the original Euphoria cast.

The original cast is returning for Season 2, but we’re getting at least one new character as well.

A listing on Backstage revealed that Euphoria was looking for a “Black male actor, aged 18 - 25” to play the role of Jamieson. Not much is known about his character, except that he might have a drug problem like his fellow classmates.

However Euphoria’s creator, Sam Levinson, was reportedly also writing a role for Kelvin Harris Jr. The actor was supposed to be in the original ensemble in 2019, but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. According to Teen Vogue, Harris officially joined the cast this spring, but we can’t confirm if he’s playing Jamieson or someone else.

Euphoria season two doesn’t have a release date yet.

The second season of Euphoria was supposed to be filmed in 2020, but production was stalled due to COVID-19. Last August Zendaya told InStyle, “There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer.”

Backstage later reported that season two began filming on April 5th in Los Angeles, which was later corroborated by Eric Dane who plays Cal Jacobs on the show. In an interview with Deadline, he said, “I think I won't start shooting for a couple weeks, but we are. I’m sure we’re going to get this out as soon as we can.”

Though HBO hasn’t confirmed the premiere date, it’s plausible that the second season will be released by the end of 2021.