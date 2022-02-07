Fashion
The most riveting episode of the season had some great looks, too.
Though it was rumored on social media that Euphoria would take a drastic turn on Sunday night, nothing could’ve prepared us for the chaos from its most riveting episode of the season yet. As we see Rue reach an ultimate low in her addiction and some unlikely twists, the fashion moments in this episode were subtly there, too.
From Rue’s oversized graphic tee to Lexi’s twee-inspired outfit, check out our roundup of the best outfits from Euphoria’s fifth episode, titled “Stand Still Like The Hummingbird,” ahead.