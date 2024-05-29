Proenza Schouler's Vans Collaboration Is Part Shoe, Part Marshmallow

An ideal summer sneaker comes in all shapes and sizes, but we’ll always be partial to a slip-on that can go from the sweaty city streets to the beach and back without a second thought. Vans’ classic slip-ons fit the bill, but now, the skater staple is also a high-fashion item, thanks to the brand’s collaboration with Proenza Schouler.

Dropping today, the puffy leather version of the Classic Slip On — with extra-shiny rubber sidewalls — is part marshmallow, part cloud, and 100 percent fashion. The shoe also retails for $200, making it a (semi-) affordable get for Vans lovers and Proenza-heads alike, and come in three colors: ecru, resin, and black.

The ecru and black are available on otw.vans.com and proenzaschouler.com, while the resin colorway is available exclusively at proenzaschouler.com and the Proenza Schouler flagship store in New York. If you’re into the exaggerated proportions of this simple summer shoe, don’t hesitate because these won’t be on shelves for long.