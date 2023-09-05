If there’s anything we’ve learned from Hailey Bieber in the past year or so, it is her unwavering devotion to food beauty trends. When it came time for Bieber’s arrival in New York City to promote Rhode’s first-ever Strawberry Glazed collaboration with Krispy Kreme, it’s no surprise she looked the part. Not just with one, though, but three berry-inspired outfits.

Bieber was first spotted repping her latest lip balm on Saturday, Aug. 26, where she was seen out and about in a white Marc Jacobs dress, sourced from the designer’s Fall 2023 collection. She paired her draped mini with strawberry red accessories, a Ferragamo purse, and vibrant Manolo Blahnik heels, and we can assume she’s wearing blushed cheeks and Rhode’s peptide lip treatment to complete the ensemble.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

By the time Monday arrived for her early morning appearance on Good Morning America, Bieber switched it up in head-to-toe red (assuming, she dropped the “glazed” part in “strawberry glazed” this time around) by opting for a satin midi gown by Vivienne Westwood. She’s seen sporting the same hot red mini bag with Maison Ernest sandals and her signature bedazzled “B” necklace.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Once she leaves the recording, she’s captured in a completely different outfit alongside her husband Justin Bieber. Instead of her sweeping satin midi, the 26-year-old headed to the Krispy Kreme flagship in Times Square donning a strapless Ermanno Scervino itty bitty dress paired with the same purse and sandals as before. She wrapped up her fruity look with strawberry earrings, a true testament to her strawberry-girl affinity.

As soon as images emerged online of the two, netizens were quick to point out the “overdressed girlfriend, underdressed boyfriend”-ness of the situation, which hilariously enough, is a common occurrence between the two. Despite the special occasion of Bieber promoting her most successful launch to date, her partner-in-crime chose gray sweats with a pink cap and yellow...Crocs? Maybe instead of “strawberry glazed,” Justin went for “strawberry banana” – who knows!

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

See more celebrity outfits from the past week, including looks from the Venice Film Festival, NewJeans’ Danielle in YSL, and more, below.

Emma Corrin

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While heading to Miu Miu’s event at the Venice Film Festival, actress Emma Corrin was seen in a pistachio green Miu Miu set – a buttoned cardigan with exposed cashmere underwear and sheer black tights. She completed her daring end-of-summer outfit with brown loafers, sunglasses, and a black handbag.

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The CW series Riverdale might be over but Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes’ friendship is not! The two were seen hand-in-hand for Armani Beauty’s event at the Venice Film Festival, with Reinhart modeling a plunging black gown with lettuce-style ruffles on the bust. She enlisted stylist Mimi Cuttrell and finished her outfit with black pumps and a satin clutch.

Styled by Molly Dickinson, Mendes also stunned wearing a strapless sequin gown. She also wore Messika’s diamond-studded choker and a metallic clutch.

Dominique Fishback

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Swarm star Dominique Fishback attended Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales event during the Venice Film Festival rocking a two-piece polka dot set by Miu Miu. She also wore the brand’s Wander purse and black platform heels.

Sydney Sweeney

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney arrived at the Miu Miu event in style, as well. As the brand’s accessories ambassador, she wore the trusty fashion house’s baby pink gown with a metallic bralette glittering from underneath. She chose rhinestone-studded heels to complete the look.

Lewis Hamilton

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton made his way through a crowd of fans (as expected from the seven-time world champion) at the 2023 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Every race weekend is (un)officially Lewis Hamilton fashion week, so on Sept. 3, he arrived at the paddock and opted for a matching brown set paired with chunky black boots.

NewJeans’ Danielle

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

NewJeans’ Danielle popped by Saint Laurent’s Beaute pop-up opening in Seoul wearing all black including a mini dress, cropped leather jacket, sheer tights, and platform heels.

Kylie Minogue

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 1, Kylie Minogue was photographed outside of the BBC Studios in London donning a black-and-white striped ensemble designed by Taller Marmo. She paired her outfit with black pumps.

Alice Pagani

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Italian actress Alice Pagani, known for her role in Netflix’s Baby, kicked off her Venice Film Festival looks in a jaw-dropping silk baby blue gown custom-made by Antonio Marras.

Beatrice Grannò

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic/Getty Images

White Lotus scene-stealer Beatrice Grannò arrived at Hotel Excelsior for the Venice Film Festival wearing a paisley-printed top with an A-line skirt and black heels.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

During her usual walks with her dog in New York’s West Village on Aug. 30, Emily Ratajkowski was seen in a pair of baggy, low-rise nylon pants. She paired the swooshy gray pants with a black Brazilian baby tee, white sneakers, and wired earbuds plugged into her phone.

Hailey and Justin Bieber

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

If you thought Justin would finally match Hailey’s sartorial energy, you’re just slightly off. After a three-day stint promoting Rhode’s first collaboration (with Justin by her side for moral support, we presume), the duo was captured heading to their private plane in style. Hailey wore a slip mini dress with a leather jacket, slouchy white socks, and black loafers. Her “B” necklace was on display and paired with black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Justin, on the other hand, clearly prioritized comfort in a brown knit polo and light yellow knee-length shorts. He styled his outfit with JW Anderson mules and white socks, matching his wife, and a backward Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama dotted baseball hat.

Queen Latifah

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The celebrity turnout at the US Open in New York City was unprecedented, and among the stylish crowd of A-listers was Queen Latifah. She wore an oversized Woodstock graphic tee with Jimi Hendrix’s face on the front. The tee was tucked into a high-waisted orange cargo maxi skirt and she completed her outfit with green Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers.

J Balvin

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

NYLON’s July cover star J Balvin was also seen at the US Open on Aug. 29 wearing green sunglasses with a matching-hued polo shirt and shorts set.

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Lily Allen isn’t stopping her series of best fashion looks in London anytime soon. After her performance in The Pillowman at the Duke of York’s Theatre, she chose the white satin Richard Quinn dress that accentuated her chest with the 3D design. She added platform white heels to elongate the column cut of the gown and an Anya Hindmarch clutch bag with pearl embroidery.