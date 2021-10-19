A Y2K fashion moodboard wouldn’t be complete without Devon Aoki. The model and actress dominated the runways during the 2000s and soon became a cult favorite in Hollywood, too, as both Suki in 2 Fast 2 Furious and Dominique in D.E.B.S.

According to the Independent, Aoki got her big break in modeling thanks to Kate Moss, who “discovered” the then-14-year-old in the pages of Interview Magazine and pitched her to Moss’ now-former agency, Storm. Shortly after, Aoki became one of Karl Lagerfeld’s many muses, walking in his haute couture runway shows, and snagging a brand deal with Versace.

“It was really an accident,” Aoki told the British newspaper. “I always thought models had to fit a certain mold. I never thought I had what it takes. I’m too small and my look’s pretty weird. I don't fit the status quo. I suppose that’s a good thing. Not everyone’s 5-foot, 10-inches and stick thin. There’s more diversity now. It’s OK to be shorter and look sort of different.”

Over the years in the early 2000s, she became a staple at New York Fashion Week, walking for Diane Von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta, and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat. By 2003, her career eventually started to pivot towards acting, and she naturally landed cool-girl roles in a number of hit films.

Although Aoki lays low from the spotlight these days, her influential style remains. Her fashion moments across the red carpet, fashion parties, and behind-the-scenes at runway shows offer plenty of inspiration as the resurgence of Y2K reigns on, from mini skirts and going-out tops to layering dresses over jeans.

Ahead, check out Devon Aoki’s best fashion moments from the 2000s.

2000, Bamboozled Premiere Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At the premiere of Bamboozled, Aoki wore a yellow sweater and leather miniskirt with heels and a baguette bag. Her 2000s-era look would still fit in well 20-plus years later.

2000, VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Wearing a tank with fringe details and low-waist pants to the 2000 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

2001, MDA’s Muscle Team Gala & Auction Arnaldo Magnani/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Aoki attended the MDA’s Muscle Team Gala & Auction in 2001 wearing a three-quarter red top and black low-rise leather pants.

2001, Fendi Shop Opening in Paris Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Alongside designer Jeremy Scott, Aoki stopped at the Fendi Shop Opening in Paris in 2001 wearing a slouchy tube top, waist belt, and leather flared pants.

2001, Ungaro 35th Anniversary Party Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It doesn’t get more Y2K fashion than this! At the Ungaro 35th Anniversary Party in 2001, Aoki wore a pink printed tube dress over a pair of blue bootcut jeans.

2002, W Times Square Hotel Opening Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images In 2002 at the W Hotel Opening in New York’s Times Square, Aoki wore a purple tank and dark blue low-rise jeans, along with a statement necklace and belt.

2002, Chanel Fine Jewelry Boutique Event Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic/Getty Images At a Chanel jewelry event in 2002, Aoki wore a striped knitted dress with knee-high boots and Chanel accessories. Peep closer and you’ll see her flip phone — oh how we miss flip phones.

2002, Enough Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Aoki went casual for the Enough premiere in 2002. She wore a yellow striped button-down with low-rise jeans.

2002, Playboy and Michelob Light Event James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Aoki wore the ultimate going-out fit of the early 2000s to the Playboy and Michelob Light event: a tiny tank and, you guessed it, low-rise jeans.

2002, MTV VMAs Post-Party Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At an MTV VMAs after party in 2002, Aoki wore purple statement pants, a white tank, and a loose printed vest.

2003, Lancôme Skincare Launch Party Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a Lancôme Skincare Launch Party in 2003, Aoki wore a nude-colored mini dress with an asymmetrical hem and strappy heels.

2003, 2 Fast 2 Furious Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Aoki attended the premiere of her film 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003, wearing a halter gown with a patchwork print and ruffled hem.

2004, GM’s “Ten” Fashion Show Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images Aoki attended the 2004 “Ten” Fashion Show from GM in low-rise jeans and a multiprinted wrap top.

2004, Point & Shoot Premiere James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Another major Y2K fashion trend? Long cardigans. Aoki wore one with fur trim and cutout holes on the sleeves with a black top and jeans.

2004, Outfest Film Festival Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images Aoki channeled a disco ball in a short and silver wrap dress with matching heels and a bag for the 2004 Outfest Film Festival.

2005, D.E.B.S. Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the premiere of the cult film D.E.B.S. in 2004, Aoki wore a blush-toned gown with side cutouts.

2005, Sin City Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images In 2005, Aoki attended the premiere of Sin City in a black gown with cap sleeves and a high slit.

2005, Mean Magazine Party John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images Aoki attended a Mean Magazine party in 2005 wearing an all-nude look with a sky-blue cover-up with lace details.

2006, L.A. Fashion Week Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images During L.A. Fashion Week in 2006, Aoki was spotted backstage wearing a sequined top, jeans, peep-toe heels, and a toting a striped cardigan.

2006, “amfAR Rocks” Benefit Stephen Lovekin/WireImage/Getty Images At the 15th Annual amfAR Rocks Benefit in New York City, Aoki wore a floral boho-style gown with a low-high, ruffled hem.

2006, Spike TV’s Scream Awards Michael Tran Archive/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2006, Aoki attended Spike TV’s Scream Awards wearing a high-slit purple gown.

2007, Hyde Club Chris Wolf/FilmMagic/Getty Images In head-to-toe neutrals, Aoki was spotted out at Hyde Club in 2007.

2007, Koi Chris Wolf/FilmMagic/Getty Images At L.A. restaurant Koi in 2007, Aoki wore a neutral-toned top, printed pants, black jacket, and a knotted scarf around her neck.

2008, Chateau Marmont Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Aoki wore a long burgundy sequined gown at the Chateau Marmont in 2008.

2009, Fashion’s Night Out Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Aoki attended a dinner preview of the Richard Hambleton exhibition in New York City in a silver evening gown with long black leather gloves.

2009, New York Fashion Week Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Spotted backstage at the Y-3 Spring 2010 runway show during New York Fashion Week, Aoki wore a long metallic knitted cardigan over a light-colored top and black pants.

2009, “Summit on the Summit” Event Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Aoki wore printed pants with a black blouse to the “Summit on the Summit” event in 2009.

