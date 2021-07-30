Jennifer Lopez is reliving her early 2000s all over again. First came the comeback of Bennifer, and now she’s channeling her Y2K wardrobe while vacationing in the French Riviera. That throwback era is also when Lopez became a fashion superstar, from inspiring the invention of Google Images with her jungle print Versace dress to having not one, but two clothing lines. In 2001, she launched J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez, which was a hit among mainstream retailers, especially for its very on-trend velour tracksuits, while the now-defunct Sweetface made its New York Fashion Week debut in 2005.

Lopez may be more interested in new music, movie roles, and her growing beauty business these days, but we can’t help but hope that fashion could very well be in the cards for the triple-threat-turned-entrepreneur. Until then, we’re taking a look back on some of her best Y2K fashion moments through the years, below.

2000, Grammys Barry King/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This famous Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys put J.Lo’s fashion prowess on the map — and inspired the invention of Google Images. Her impact!

2000, Frequency Premiere Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At the Frequency premiere in 2000 in New York City, Lopez wore a cropped 3/4-length sleeve top and below-the-knee black skirt.

2000, MTV VMAs George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Lopez showed support for her then-boyfriend Diddy’s fashion line Sean John in an all-white look at the 2000 MTV VMAs.

2000, The Cell Premiere Patrick Davy/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In Paris for the premiere of her new film The Cell in 2000, Lopez wore a sheer printed turtleneck dress with a fringe hem and knee-high boots.

2000, VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In what can only be described as peak 2000s fashion, Lopez wore a short romper with a statement belt and skinny scarf to the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards.

2000, European MTV Awards Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images At the 2000 European MTV Awards, Lopez wore an embellished and sheer dress with knee-high boots.

2001, American Music Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images J.Lo’s signature floppy hat makes its debut appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards, which she paired with a white cutout dress.

2001, J.Lo Album Release Appearance Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Making an appearance for her J.Lo album release in 2001, Lopez wore a cropped boho top, low-rise gold flare pants, and a floppy hat.

2001, TRL Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images What’s a 2001 wardrobe without a velour tracksuit? J.Lo wore a pink version with a matching cap for her TRL appearance.

2001, Teen Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images J.Lo wore her own fashion line, including a baby blue tube top with the Puerto Rican flag and matching pants, to the 2001 Teen Choice Awards.

2001, MTV VMAs Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The floppy hat makes another red carpet appearance at the MTV VMAs in 2001, which she paired with a leopard-print mini dress and thigh-high boots.

2002, J.Lo Clothing Line Event Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing another matching tracksuit for her J.Lo clothing line event at Macy’s in 2002.

2002, VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez wore a Parisian-chic uniform, complete with a beret, for the 2002 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards.

2002, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images How many early-2000s fashion trends can you spot? The sequin bolero, low-waisted capri pants, and knitted hat are just a few that Lopez wore to the 2002 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

2003, Maid In Manhattan Premiere Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez went full glam to the 2003 premiere of her film Maid In Manhattan, waering a sequin dress and fur coat.

2003, Oscars Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez wore a mint green one-shouldered gown from Valentino to the 2003 Oscars. (Not seen: her date Ben Affleck.)

2003, Gigli Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez wore a chocolate brown halter dress gown from Gucci to the 2003 Gigli premiere.

2004, MTV VMAs Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another floppy hat makes it to the 2004 MTV VMAs red carpet, which Lopez wore with a strapless handkerchief-hem dress from Stella McCartney and a Fendi bag.

2004, World Music Awards David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Of course Lopez would have a Fendi baguette bag. She toted around the designer item at the 2004 World Music Awards, which she paired with a very Carrie Bradshaw-inspired look.

2004, Shall We Dance Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The mini bag trend has early-aughts roots, thanks to J.Lo. She wore a sequined, cutout gown from Michael Kors and carried a tiny purse at the 2004 Shall We Dance premiere.

2004, TRL Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images At another appearance for TRL in 2004, Lopez wore a pink graphic tank, pinstripe cropped pants, and zip-up heels.

2005, New York Fashion Week Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her Sweetface line’s runway show at New York Fashion Week, Lopez wore an all-white look, including a cropped turtleneck top and white capris with crystal beading.

2005, TRL KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images It appears that Lopez was a TRL regular. In 2005, she visited the show’s Times Square set in a long and fuzzy tank layered over jeans with knee-shigh suede boots.

