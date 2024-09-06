Morgan Riddle Wants You To Consider Taking A Tennis ‘Fit Pic With A Non-Alcoholic Beer

For the average, casual to semi-serious tennis fan, going to the U.S. Open might involve the following sequence of events: Pick out a cute outfit; wear said cute outfit to Billie Jean King; obtain a Honey Deuce in a souvenir cup to use as a prop when you take some pics for posterity; repeat (somehow — those guys aren’t cheap at $23).

But this year, Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz have partnered with Heineken on a new campaign titled "L0VE.L0VE,” in which the brand’s non-alcoholic 0.0 beer (get it?) has been packaged in limited-edition cans. Along with the playful visuals, the couple is also promoting moderation, an idea that could feel foreign if you’ve sat in the stands in the past week or so and heard the sporadic shrieks for Jannik Sinner. It’s all about balance, Riddle and Fritz tell NYLON over email, as the latter prepares for the men’s semifinal on Sept. 6. Ahead, the pair discuss socializing sans booze and the aesthetic advantages of the L0VE.L0VE label.

There's a well-established drinking culture around sporting events. By partnering with Heineken on the 0.0 cans, what changes are you hoping to see?

Morgan Riddle: We’re really excited to help the brand share the message that, at a sporting event or beyond, there is always a choice with Heineken, meaning there is something for everyone whether or not you’re looking to drink alcohol. What I find most exciting about this collaboration is how it encourages people to think differently about how they experience a major sporting event like the U.S. Open. Often, people associate alcohol with sports, but we’re showing that it’s just as much fun to enjoy the atmosphere without the buzz.

For women in particular, when you go to the Open, it's pretty standard to take pics with your Honey Deuce wearing a cute ‘fit. Morgan, how do you see this Heineken collab fitting into that ritual, so to speak?

MR: The U.S. Open is such a moment for fashion and culture. I think having a drink in hand, whether it’s a cocktail or now the Heineken L0VE.L0VE, adds to the aura of the tournament. Heineken has really tapped into [tennis fashion] by designing a limited-edition can that feels just as stylish. I love the blue and green color combo; it pops in photos and has this exclusive, on-trend vibe. And since the can is only available on U.S. Open grounds, it adds to that sense of being part of a special moment.

In the press release, you both mention how it's important for you to find that balance between intense training and downtime. How have you been spending your downtime during this year's Open?

MR: It’s definitely a grind in tennis, and finding downtime can be really tough, but we make it a priority. For me, it’s all about striking that balance — being present for the intensity of Taylor’s matches but also finding little moments where we can relax and just be ourselves. We love winding down with friends or sometimes just the two of us, enjoying a beer. Lately, with all the intense training and tournament schedules, Heineken 0.0 has been our go-to because it gives us that same social vibe without the alcohol. It’s been such a nice way to still enjoy ourselves without compromising on performance or focus.

Part of the messaging behind this Heineken campaign is "with a 0.0 start, anything is possible" — what new beginnings are you both looking to embark on next?

Taylor Fritz: I am looking forward to continuing on in the U.S. Open as long as possible. It’s been really exciting so far, especially as an American, and I just want to go out there and give my best for the fans in New York that always cheer so loud. It has been so exciting to have Heineken L0VE.L0VE supporting me the whole way.

MR: Honestly, there’s something really motivating about starting fresh with a 0.0 mindset, both in terms of habits and personal goals. For me, I’ve been thinking about how I can incorporate more mindfulness into my routine, especially with how hectic our schedules can get. Whether it's through journaling or just taking more moments to breathe, it’s something I’m excited to start.