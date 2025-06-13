Music
Suki Waterhouse’s Scathing Letter To F*ckboys
An instant entry into the great “Songs About The Bowery” canon.
After a brief hiatus, we’re bringing back SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“The Bellboy (One Last Crush)” by Suki Waterhouse
A highlight from the deluxe edition of her sophomore album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, Suki Waterhouse wonders if there’s “one last crush in New York City” after the fallout of a short-lived love affair. Who among us. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate
“Folded” - Kehlani
This track is so smooth it goes down like water, and big ups to Kehlani for taking the strides to end their relationship on a good note by folding their ex’s clothes and offering to meet at the door “while it’s still open.” — Giandurco
“Won’t Stop” - Gunna
A flowy jam made for Friday in the Maybach sprinter in Corfu (really), during which I might shout, “I cook like I’m a chef / I’m Mr. Chow.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor
“Home” - Coco & Breezy feat. Ayelle
DJ duo and identical twins Coco & Breezy knew what they were doing when they paired this chill house beat with a soothing, fluttering vocal from Ayelle. — Giandurco
“My Love” by Hannah Jadagu
A cozy, feel-good love song about wanting to be with the person you miss. Jadagu keeps it light and sweet here, with a bouncy beat and a soft undercurrent of longing. — Zeena Imam, intern
“Snakeskin” - Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell is owning her toxic side on this track — likening herself to a snake, she sinks her teeth into her next victim, saying, “Think you’re slicker than the snakeskins on my feet / But you never been wrapped around nothing like me.” It’s catchy, it’s clever, and it’s an ideal listen for a casual country fan. — Giandurco
“HNIC” - Leikeli47
Fresh off her new album Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only, “HNIC” allows the rapper talks her sh*t for two minutes straight. The song is packed with instant quotables, including the opening line: “Ain't nobody f*ckin' with me / And that's been word on the street / And you can pick it up curbside.” — Giandurco
“Lipsync” by Debby Friday
Brooklyn drag queens and music directors of upcoming all-female action films: There’s a new irresistibly catchy, dark-pop song for your consideration. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor
“Gbesoke” - Salute feat. Peter Xan
“Gbesoke” means “lift” or “elevate” in Yoruba, and that’s exactly what this song does. By the time the beat drop hits the chorus, you’ll feel like you’re levitating. — Giandurco
“Everybody Laughs” - David Byrne
The melody: cheerful. The lyrics: looking through the garbage for inspiration — which pretty much sums up what it’s like being alive in 2025 (heavy on the trash). — Peng