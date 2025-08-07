Zendaya Adds Shoe Designer To Her Résumé

We’re over a month away from Fashion Month’s kickoff, but it feels like industry heads are hellbent on making every moment of August count. (We’re doing the same, but on beaches and at music festivals.) For every 10 designers leaving their posts for three weeks’ time, there are 10 more ready to serve up some late-summer fun and newness. We have dispatches from New York, Spain, and whatever planet Zendaya was on when she shot her On campaign. Keep reading for a quick timeline recap.

Dior’s New York Home Gets A Refresh

While we wait for Jonathan Anderson’s womenswear runway debut at Dior, the maison has wasted no time getting New York ready for his vision. The House Of Dior: New York is now open on 57th Street, and features four floors of goodies, a technicolor stairway installation, and the newest luxury spa in Midtown.

© JONATHAN TAYLOR © JONATHAN TAYLOR 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Stella McCartney Rewinds To 2014

Pretty much every Real Housewife and rich mom dropping their kid off at college orientation had the Stella McCartney Elyse platform, known for its teetering height, pointed toe, and vegan materials. Ten or so years on, they’re dropping an exclusive capsule of the silhouette with Amelia Gray as the face, including a croc-embossed version made from apple waste. Guess we know where all those apples Charli XCX split down symmetrical lines ended up...

Courtesy of Stella McCartney Courtesy of Stella McCartney 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Zendaya Is Back With On & Has Some New Kicks, Too

Somewhere in between filming The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three, Z collaborated with Law Roach for On, resulting in the Cloudzone Moon, a comfy all-day stomper that comes in two colors (we’ll be testing out the ivory pair).

Emily Lipson Emily Lipson 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Miista’s Fall Drop Is Really F*cking Good

We’ll be shopping (in no particular order) the circle-hem skirt, the knit turtleneck-midi set, the slouchy pirate boot, and the weird sneaker-shoe that comes in an inclusive, unisex size range.

Courtesy of Miista Courtesy of Miista Courtesy of Miista Courtesy of Miista 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Snow Goose Brings Sexy To The Desert

The younger sister brand of Canada Goose, under the expert eye of Haider Ackermann, just dropped excellent parkas, even better track shorts (better hop on them before it’s too late, as per Lyst), and graphic athletic-wear that can also work as everyday fashion. It doesn’t hurt that the campaign imagery is really hot, too.