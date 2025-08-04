Before KATSEYE made their red-hot Lollapalooza debut on Aug. 3, members Daniela Avanzini, Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, and Yoonchae popped up at a more underground Chicago venue: Ulta Beauty’s Michigan Avenue flagship store, where meeting and greeting fans “gave us the fuel to hit the stage feeling confident and totally ourselves,” the group tells NYLON exclusively. When it did come time to eat down with their powerful, raunchy set, that sense of bold individuality carried through to the sextet’s makeup looks, created in partnership with Ulta Beauty.

Rahul Bhatt

The glam brief for the girls’ first major festival appearance? “Soft and strong, two things we always strive for,” but still modern and pretty. That direction translated to a rusty smokey eye embellished with metallic red gems — not dissimilar to those being applied, gratis, at the Ulta Beat Suite activation on the grounds all weekend — to complement their co-ords. But just as each artist’s top-and-skirt set and grommet leather jacket was slightly different, so was the placement of the face jewels. (No small feat creatively or logistically.) Skin was kept clean and dewy, while lips were similarly fresh and rosy.

“This look was a natural next step in our evolution,” KATSEYE says. “As a group, we love exploring how each member’s personality can shine through in hair and makeup. Lolla gave us space to do just that on a big scale!” And judging by how their collective star is rising, we’re only going to see more prestigious billing — and more headline-making beauty to match.