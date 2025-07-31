What Is Olivia Rodrigo Teasing?

If you’re in Chicago for Lollapalooza (we are!), keep your eyes peeled for Olivia Rodrigo. Ahead of her headlining set on Friday, the “Driver’s License” singer has taken over the city streets with posters teasing her performance... and possibly more.

Sprawled out on the ground over a purple backdrop, Rodrigo holds a book that seems to feature images from her most recent Guts tour. Also displayed on the posters are a QR code that, according to fans on X, direct you to a cryptic page on her website that reads, “Coming soon!!!! Sign up to be the first 2 know.” (Emails will be sent on behalf of Universal Music Group, so make sure to keep an eye on your spam folder.)

Meanwhile, other fans claim the code brings you to a different page that says, “Stay tuned for a special announcement!!!” Note the three exclamation points: a possible hint at her third album?

Fingers crossed there’s new music on the way — we can always use more angsty Olivia Rodrigo songs on our playlists.