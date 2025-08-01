We might pooh-pooh period-appropriate styling, down to the hair and makeup, but sometimes, it’s just plain fun. A shining example that goes against our now-not-too-firmly-held opinion is Lola Tung’s spiky buns, which could’ve been lifted straight from the pages of a certain catalog now operating under the umbrella of a fashion brand that desecrated what was once Opening Ceremony. And while we’d normally be against Y2K hair with a beaded, fringe-y slip dress, they simply go together like Romy Mars and rogue helicopter charters.

Elsewhere in this big week for hair: Jenna Ortega’s morbidly stylish low pony (and a rare double appearance in the beauty roundup), Kristen Stewart’s strawberry-shortcake dye job, and Elle Fanning’s lesson in doing the follicular antithesis of what the ‘fit demands. We’ve got a pair of A1 smokey eyes, too, and further confirmation of the nail of the summer.

To view all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week, you know what to do.

Greta Lee’s Inner-Corner Liner This is a lot of hotness to process, so we understand if you didn’t clock the detail that takes this look from smoldering to smoldering and cool: the short dash of liner in the inner corner. Barely perceptible except when she’s moving, that centimeter of kohl makes this not just another smokey eye.

Jenna Ortega’s Smudgy Smokey Eye Speaking of very good eye looks, Mercredi’s been on a roll with no eyebrows and variations on this broody, shadowy makeup application. The smidge of sparkle and the strategic areas of un-powdered skin keep this from being too dark or serious.

Jenna Ortega’s Hangman Ponytail Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We don’t often see the same celebrity on the beauty leaderboard twice in a week, but Ortega’s done it with this falling-out pony wrapped in noose-like braids near the base. Macabre, but make it fashion.

Elle Fanning’s “It’s Not That Serious” Texture Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Few things are as grown-up as a Givenchy suit, but think about how a severe hairstyle might make it feel too stiff. Not so with the tousled, Mossian (as in Kate) bedhead.

Lola Tung’s Throwback Buns Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images The ends-out sleek updo is a throwback that feels age-appropriate and on-theme with the dress, even if she was barely a twinkle in her parents’ eyes the first time around.

Kristen Stewart’s Strawberry Dye Job Terma, SL / BACKGRID Just her ends got dipped for Cannes, but for summer, Stewart’s gone full-on pink. If you’ve been contemplating a major dye job, why not now?