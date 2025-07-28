Kate Moss & Chloë Sevigny Are Skin-To-Skin For Saint Laurent

30 or so years into her epic career, Kate Moss stays at the driver’s seat. Everyone from Zara to TheRealReal wants a dose of her unparalleled look at fashion and life in the fast lane. Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent let her cruise through Los Angeles for the brand’s Fall 2025 campaign, titled “Velvet Heat,” and the resulting images are a win for both Chloë Sevigny fans and party lovers alike.

Moss was joined by longtime collaborator Mert Alas to, as the press release states, “make the pre-collection her own.” The resulting images see Moss on a typical day in L.A., cruising down Sunset Boulevard in a convertible wearing a sumptuous fur, classic black sunglasses, and truthfully not much else. She then met up with Sevigny poolside in a convincing case for the duo to remake the lesbian neonoir film Bound with Alas and Vaccarello as codirectors in black swimwear and lots of gold shim-sham.

As if these pool pictures weren’t steamy enough, Moss and crew decamped to a beach for more fun in the sun, with Sevigny and Moss sharing a simple men’s overcoat as protection from the wind in the campaign’s most striking image. The two women have just a dash of makeup on, hair blowing in the sea breeze, and the surrounding narrative is left for us to decide. (The most successful fashion pictures leave us wondering.) But this is Saint Laurent, and this is Moss, after all, so the nighttime is when she really comes alive. Her mustard-yellow strappy silk dress is styled to perfection à la Kate after-hours, with bangles, a sky-blue satin sandal, and a quilted burgundy bag. The color combination is so wrong, it’s right. Moss is later joined by suited-up supermodel Frankie Rayder for her night out. Moss slipped into a leather jacket and high-low ruffled skirt, already worn IRL by Rosé and her own daughter Lila.

It doesn’t get much better than the celebrity-favorite fashion house celebrating three women in their 50s, as envisioned by Moss and company. As the press release succinctly puts it: “A pool. A drive. A house. A party. Real moments — nothing staged. Fragments of friendship, freedom — and Kate, always at the center.” Amen to that. (Just invite us next time, Kate?)