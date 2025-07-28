Rosé’s City Uniform Is A No-Brainer

The lucky Blinks of the tristate area finally had the quartet in their area over the sticky summer weekend, with Blackpink’s Deadline tour taking over Citi Field for two nights. It might’ve been 90 degrees with 70 percent humidity the whole time the girls were in town, but Rosé didn’t break a sweat — either on the street or picking out outfits, wearing two almost-identical looks in two subtly different ways.

Our number one girl was spotted in Soho and the Upper East Side on the same day, likely taking meetings before the two sold-out shows. For the first part of the day, Rosé wore a sheer lace-trimmed white top over a black triangle bra, paired with floor-sweeping blue jeans, flip-flops, and some Saint Laurent accessories: cat-eye sunglasses and a cutesy mini vanity crossbody. Later on, she exited another black car uptown and kept the jeans, sandals, and sunnies. She made it nighttime-ready with a lacy black camisole and a burgundy Saint Laurent belt, and styled a trusty Saint Laurent bag with a scarf-as-bag-charm flourish.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Rosé was smart to grab a belted jacket to throw on top of her shoulders to keep her arms warm inside the Polo Lounge, where she was spotted getting a late-night bite. It’s no surprise Rosé is prepared for the newly subtropical clime that is New York, considering Seoul is known for its back-sweat-inducing levels of humidity. Granted, she’s not taking the uptown Q train and beating the heat for more than a few minutes at a time, but we’re taking this super sheer top and flowy bottom into consideration when getting dressed for the rest of the summer.