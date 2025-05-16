Backgrid

Fashion

NYLON’s Summer 2025 Denim Guide

The last trend feels Y2Chaotic in the best way.

by Kevin LeBlanc
We’ve had a particularly jean-obsessed year already. Between hosting our bootcut- and denim-skirt-heavy hoedown at Stagecoach, interviewing Dolly Parton about her Good American Joleans, and covering Alix Earle’s attempt at reviving the skinny jean, we’ve taken into account any and all types of the tried and true Americana classic. (No word on the skinny jean sticking as of yet.) We love to sit back and see how many times brands will reinvent the denim wheel, but we’re here to intervene in the madness of Beyoncé’s Levi’s jeans and endless pages of vintage duds to give you a better sense of where you should direct your spending money this summer. Below, we dug into five different denim trends percolating on the streets, with a little support from the runways too.

Keep It Short — But Not Too Short

Love them or hate them, jean shorts are always in. A classic mid-thigh-skimming pair will be a forever it-girl staple, but this summer, try out a just-below-the-knee bermuda style à la Charli. (Don’t be afraid to shop the guys section, either.)

Charli xcxBackgrid
Vaquera Spring/Summer 2025Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Becky Denim Shorts
Haikure
$240
see on net-a-porter
Baby Shorts
Vaquera
$411
see on farfetch
Isu High-Rise Denim Shorts
Loulou de Saison
$250
see on net-a-porter
Denim Shorts in Loose Fit
Acne Studios
$600
see on acne studios
Emmi Shorts
Agolde
$198
see on shopbop

Kickin’ Back

Kendrick Lamar’s Celine flared (not bootcut) jeans at the Super Bowl are the indubitable fashion craze of Q1 2025, and we are still in need of some convincing that the girlies can rock it. Of course, Rihanna wore the very same pair a few weeks later, proving just how damn good they look with a thin-heeled bootie.

RihannaBackgrid
Etro Spring/Summer 2025Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Flared Ultra High Jeans
H&M
$39.99
see on h&m
Roe Jean in Summer Wash
Nili Lotan
$450
see on nili lotan
High-Waisted Flared Jeans
Mango
$89.99
see on mango
The Vintage Flare Jean
Madewell
$148
see on madewell
Marco Jeans
CELINE
$1,200
see on celine

Graze The Floor

The kind of trend that makes parents roll their eyes, yet feels more prescient than ever. Supersize your selection and don’t bother going to the tailor — you want the bottom at its most frayed and dirty.

Ariana GreenblattJacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images
Balenciaga Spring 2025WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Mid Rise UltraSoft Baggy Jeans in Light Indigo
Gap
$89.95
see on gap
Relaxed Jeans 1996 D-sire 09j86
Diesel
$165
$275
see on diesel
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
$248
see on saks fifth avenue
Classic Low-Rise Denim in Black
Khy
$168
see on khy
Dem Jeans in Surface Wave
Entire Studios
$355
see on entire studios

True Blues

This is all about the shade — pick whatever style you want. It’s not indigo, it’s not a dark navy, but a true middle-of-the-road blue.

Backgrid
Bally Spring/Summer 2025Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Danielle Stretch Jean in Montgomery
Khaite
$480
Blue Flare Jeans
Bally
$550
see on ssense
Wide Leg Jeans
Re/Done
$270.84
$465.62
see on cettire
Elisabeth Jeans
A.P.C.
$350
see on a.p.c.
Dark Blue Stary Jeans
GANNI
$295
see on ganni

Shred For Filth

Every major denim right now feels full of clean lines and tight fits, so why not go the complete opposite direction? When you need a little breeze and/or you want to play the part of rocker with 30-year-old Levi’s, this is your best bet.

RihannaBackgrid
Diesel Spring/Summer 2025Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Regular Jeans 1988 D-Ark
Diesel
$330
$550
see on diesel
Z1975 Mid-Rise Straight Cut-Out Ripped Jeans
Zara
$69.90
see on zara
Blue Lisa Chain-Adorned Carpenter Jeans
Darkpark
$536
$765
Mother Spinner Zip Sneak
MOTHER
$288
see on revolve
Izzy Drop Distressed Jeans
R13
$595
see on r13