NYLON’s Summer 2025 Denim Guide

We’ve had a particularly jean-obsessed year already. Between hosting our bootcut- and denim-skirt-heavy hoedown at Stagecoach, interviewing Dolly Parton about her Good American Joleans, and covering Alix Earle’s attempt at reviving the skinny jean, we’ve taken into account any and all types of the tried and true Americana classic. (No word on the skinny jean sticking as of yet.) We love to sit back and see how many times brands will reinvent the denim wheel, but we’re here to intervene in the madness of Beyoncé’s Levi’s jeans and endless pages of vintage duds to give you a better sense of where you should direct your spending money this summer. Below, we dug into five different denim trends percolating on the streets, with a little support from the runways too.

Keep It Short — But Not Too Short

Love them or hate them, jean shorts are always in. A classic mid-thigh-skimming pair will be a forever it-girl staple, but this summer, try out a just-below-the-knee bermuda style à la Charli. (Don’t be afraid to shop the guys section, either.)

Charli xcx Backgrid Vaquera Spring/Summer 2025 Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kickin’ Back

Kendrick Lamar’s Celine flared (not bootcut) jeans at the Super Bowl are the indubitable fashion craze of Q1 2025, and we are still in need of some convincing that the girlies can rock it. Of course, Rihanna wore the very same pair a few weeks later, proving just how damn good they look with a thin-heeled bootie.

Rihanna Backgrid Etro Spring/Summer 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Graze The Floor

The kind of trend that makes parents roll their eyes, yet feels more prescient than ever. Supersize your selection and don’t bother going to the tailor — you want the bottom at its most frayed and dirty.

Ariana Greenblatt Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Balenciaga Spring 2025 WWD/WWD/Getty Images

True Blues

This is all about the shade — pick whatever style you want. It’s not indigo, it’s not a dark navy, but a true middle-of-the-road blue.

Backgrid Bally Spring/Summer 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Shred For Filth

Every major denim right now feels full of clean lines and tight fits, so why not go the complete opposite direction? When you need a little breeze and/or you want to play the part of rocker with 30-year-old Levi’s, this is your best bet.