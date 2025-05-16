Fashion
NYLON’s Summer 2025 Denim Guide
The last trend feels Y2Chaotic in the best way.
We’ve had a particularly jean-obsessed year already. Between hosting our bootcut- and denim-skirt-heavy hoedown at Stagecoach, interviewing Dolly Parton about her Good American Joleans, and covering Alix Earle’s attempt at reviving the skinny jean, we’ve taken into account any and all types of the tried and true Americana classic. (No word on the skinny jean sticking as of yet.) We love to sit back and see how many times brands will reinvent the denim wheel, but we’re here to intervene in the madness of Beyoncé’s Levi’s jeans and endless pages of vintage duds to give you a better sense of where you should direct your spending money this summer. Below, we dug into five different denim trends percolating on the streets, with a little support from the runways too.
Keep It Short — But Not Too Short
Love them or hate them, jean shorts are always in. A classic mid-thigh-skimming pair will be a forever it-girl staple, but this summer, try out a just-below-the-knee bermuda style à la Charli. (Don’t be afraid to shop the guys section, either.)
Kickin’ Back
Kendrick Lamar’s Celine flared (not bootcut) jeans at the Super Bowl are the indubitable fashion craze of Q1 2025, and we are still in need of some convincing that the girlies can rock it. Of course, Rihanna wore the very same pair a few weeks later, proving just how damn good they look with a thin-heeled bootie.
Graze The Floor
The kind of trend that makes parents roll their eyes, yet feels more prescient than ever. Supersize your selection and don’t bother going to the tailor — you want the bottom at its most frayed and dirty.
True Blues
This is all about the shade — pick whatever style you want. It’s not indigo, it’s not a dark navy, but a true middle-of-the-road blue.
Shred For Filth
Every major denim right now feels full of clean lines and tight fits, so why not go the complete opposite direction? When you need a little breeze and/or you want to play the part of rocker with 30-year-old Levi’s, this is your best bet.