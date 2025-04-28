Xandra’s Stagecoach Started With Horse Selfies & Ended At NYLON’s Desert Disco

It’s a rite of passage for any DJ we love and consider one of the best in the business to hit the decks for us at a NYLON House party, and Xandra happily checked that off her list — and at our very first Stagecoach party, no less. The Desert Disco, presented by Coach, brought out many an It girl ready to brave the wind gusts and infamous Coachella Valley dust for another weekend of country-ified partying and putting on one’s best yeehaw couture. The 24-year-old DJ was more than game, even after wearing belt-heavy outfits and partying all night at Indio’s other famous music festival.

But before providing the soundtrack to many a failed mechanical-bull ride at our throw-down, she visited Stagecoach, where her denim Coach Tabby bag and love for margaritas was on display. Xandra took NYLON along for the day, giving us a glimpse into the chaotic, unpredictable 24 hours as a DJ in the desert, from mid-day selfies to late-night dance sessions on the grass — because if you can’t dance to anything at any moment, how are you going to convince a crowd of whiskey-imbibed folks to sway to your beats? The life of the party has the answers in visual form for us below.

Putting the finishing touches on my glam and set selection for NYLON Rodeo Nights!

The sweetest face.

But first, we feast.

Stagecoach ready! Heading to the fest 🤠

How perfect is this denim Coach Tabby bag?

I swear this horse isn’t a paid actor.

First stop: Stagecoach with my bestie Kelsey!

Lol, RIP to this man’s shirt and some girl’s beat.

Well-deserved snack break!!

The shenanigans never end.

Pure chaos and excitement 💃

It’s almost show time!

Quick selfie in the trailer before hitting the stage.

Getting all the nerves out here if you can’t tell, haha.

Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Best way to end the night is on the Desert Disco carpet.

Photos courtesy of Xandra