For one night only, NYLON swapped the velvet banquettes and bone-dry martinis for hay bales and citrus ranch water at our first Stagecoach party, presented by Coach.

Under a glowing Desert Disco sign swaying in the wind, guests including Meg Donnelly, Olivia Ponton, and Jessie Murph returned to Maraza, which had been flipped from the underwater fantasy that was NYLON House into the glitziest of hoedowns. Straightaway, a queue formed for the bag-charm wall at the Coach saloon, where the appropriately booted and Realtree-ed crowd could choose from cherries, pretzels, dinosaurs, and hearts. Those in a more adventurous mood could then swing through the batwing doors spaghetti-Western-style to face the mechanical bull. (Correlation doesn’t imply causation, but we will say that, the more Pendleton Whisky Cowboy Palmers were poured, the shorter the average ride time.)

While one cowgirl was overheard calling her go an excellent thigh workout, attendees seeking tamer diversions could insert a token into e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Grab ‘n’ Glow vending machine, which dispensed Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer, and receive touch-ups from the brand’s rhinestoned makeup artists. Don’t say we don’t think of everything, because we also lined up on-the-spot upgrades for hair, nails, and body. At The Kacey Welch Method’s mini salon, stylists kept their work — butterfly-clipped twists and loose curls embellished with charms — hydrated with All In Wonder Leave-In Conditioner & Heat Protectant. Sally Hansen’s manicurists, meanwhile, applied Salon Effects Perfect Press-Ons at a cozy picnic-table- and hide-rug-decorated lounge. And Inked by Dani applied hand-drawn, one-of-kind temporary tattoos, of which the horseshoes and cherries were the anecdotal favorites.

Just before 1 a.m., MC4D ended their electrifying set with a redux of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” while Kaylin + Kaylin continued to hand out pickles tossed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and many of their flavored varieties on sticks, all of which paired surprisingly well with the paloma crafted with 1800 Tequila, the world’s most-awarded tequila. VOSS, who made an appearance not so long ago as the official water of NYLON House, once again stocked every bar with still and sparkling (a godsend for dust-parched throats). Also making a repeat appearance: repBets, the official RSVP platform of Desert Disco, through which invitees marked themselves down as yeses and were checked in seamlessly at the entrance.

Another yes: making out, against the rail in the VIP section and, in a picturesque country-romance kind of way, on one of the aforementioned hay bales. However, the canoodling temporarily ceased when TikTok phenom Tucker Wetmore took the stage for a mass singalong. Maybe all the embracing was to share warmth on a brisk night, but both our custom NYLON hoodies and Xandra (and many well-placed lamps) brought the heat.

But what really made the party, as they always do, was the girls: those still up and at ‘em during the final slot of the evening, as the sound of Kozlow’s electric violin accompanying Tame Impala pierced through the swirling sand. Those who entered the grounds and ran right up to the DJ booth, even after a full day at Stagecoach. And those who stayed until the lights came on, dancing with abandon under the long-twinkling disco balls.