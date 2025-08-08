Saks’ Annual Hamptons Dinner Was A Mini Real Housewives Party

To say nothing of the multiple great new songs that dropped this week, the first days of August have been jampacked and exhausting. Mercury is in retrograde, the Canadian wildfires are smogging up half of the United States, and the news didn’t stop rolling in. We kept our phones at an arm’s length this week and avoided using any new beauty products, in hopes of riding out the planetary misalignment, but many celebrities and partiers weren’t afraid to try something new. Whether it was a collaborative sneaker or a new rain jacket from The North Face, there was a collection, launch, or great weather day to celebrate. Keep scrolling to see how the last bits of summer are getting squeezed out by some of our favorite people.

Brunello Cucinelli Brings Umbria To Sagaponack

The slowest fashion brand of the moment (in spirit and practice) took some time to greet their East End customers with an intimate Italian-style dinner at the Wölffer Residence. Guests like Candace Bushnell and Alexandra Daddario were decked out in the brand’s covetable greige cashmere and treated to Umbrian cuisine.

The North Face Red Box Gets Its Debut

Williamsburg on a Wednesday is a bit snoozy — aka the best time to try snagging a bar spot at Four Horsemen — but this week, also a great time to party. The North Face’s new line, Red Box, is more relaxed and less tech-y, yet still results-driven, and it got its debut at Café Bureau. Friends of the brand and hot skaters alike packed into the room for natty wines and bratty tunes.

Ravyn Lenae Hosts A Hometown Hangout

The “Love Me Not” singer capped off a victorious homecoming in Chicago, including an epic Lollapalooza set, with an intimate dinner hosted by D’Usse. Vic Mensa, Lenae, and family and friends gathered to cheer on their girl and toast to the future.

J.Crew & Vans Turn Bond St. Into A Barbecue

The two brands collaborated on a custom shoe (and an apron), which was on display at J.Crew’s Noho flagship party. Fans, friends, and passersby all got a chance to eat a hot dog, pick up some merch, and dance on the cobblestones (a rarity on this side of town).

Saks & Luxury Stores at Amazon Toast To Luxury (& Convenient) Fashion

In true retailer fashion, Saks made it a point to continue their annual Hamptons dinner, and this time they were celebrating their partnership with the Luxury Stores at Amazon. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade hosted, Rachel Zoe and Sai de Silva were in the building, and some fashion favorites like Nicky Hilton all popped in for drinks and a festive, seasonal photo op.