Jenna Ortega Hits A One-Two Knockout For The ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

August is almost here, which means we’re setting our OOOs and heading to the beach preparing for a busy fall and taking a look at early autumn drops. Every European might have the last full month of summer off, but that’s not the tried-and-true American way (maybe a week at best). There is enough newness (especially in the handbag department) to cause concern for your credit-card company after you swipe on a few fall basics, plus some noteworthy looks and fashion-month moves for your consideration. Keep reading for your TL;DR timeline roundup.

Jenna Ortega Sheds The Goth Look For Something Softer

Her Wednesday premiere and afterparty looks in London relied on the dark-beauty makeup (Dior Beauty’s Diorshow 5 Couleurs will take you there) and knotted hair to bring the vamp, as she switched from darker clothing to more nude-y selections. Her snakeskin couture and bias-cut slip are vixen in a new light.

Staud Goes Full Americana, Introduces Denim

A fraught time to launch new jeans, but these are excellent enough to cut through the noise. We’re shopping the pooling style and the flare (as evidenced by our summer denim guide).

Louis Vuitton Reimagines Your Travel Bag

Their train-themed show was all about coming and going, and the new Express bag is like their Carryall duffless shrunken down to ladylike proportions. The straps and fun colors make it a throw-over-your-shoulder fall no-brainer.

A Few Fashion-Month Updates...

KNWLS is heading south to show in Milan instead of their hometown of London, and Versace’s Dario Vitale will not show a runway for his debut at the helm of the house, but instead in an “intimate presentation” (which was a bit of a self-dig at runways).

Are You Feeling The Joy?

Times are objectively dark, but Marc Jacobs wants to inspire a smile, or at least a temporary dopamine rush from picking up a “Joy” T-shirt or chain-covered hobo bag.

Tory Burch Flats Really Are Back

The new Travel version of their recently dusted-off Reva flat folds in half, so switching shoes mid-journey is not only a possibility, but encouraged.