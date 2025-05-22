Madelaine Petsch Takes A Candy Bath For Tory Burch’s New Collab

The official start to summer is here, with Memorial Day Weekend bringing friends to the Hamptons (that you didn’t know planned trips without you) and every fashion brand you follow on Instagram dropping well-timed collabs and capsules luring you to one-click shop sheer skirts and fringed bags. Before you recklessly swipe and spend, though, consider the below collections a bit closer and think twice about that bikini you really don’t need (wait until our yearly swim guide comes out, at least). Keep reading for a hit of fashion, accessories, and more designer news.

You’ll Want A Bite Of This Tory Collab

Tory Burch, ever the maker of quirked-out, so-weird-they’re-good accessories, knows how to kitsch it up at the right moments. Her newest collaboration is with the viral Swedish candy store BonBon, the first of its kind for the marshmallow and licorice purveyor, and includes her greatest hits like the Miller sandal and Fleming hobo bag reimagined as if Violet Beauregarde was in the design room. Madelaine Petsch was a game campaign star, and makes us want the patent-leather crossbody tote.

Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Don’t Miss Levi’s & Sacai’s Too-Cool Collection

The sickest deconstructionist in fashion, Chitose Abe of Sacai, brings her choppy reimagining of workwear to America’s favorite denim brand. Chase Sui Wonders was a natural choice to step out on East Broadway and show off the reworked denim jackets and hybrid blazer-truckers.

Craig McDean Craig McDean 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The Puzzle Bag Is Ten

Loewe is celebrating a decade of what I humbly believe to be the best handbag on the market by reissuing 19 different styles from over the years. Real Loewe-heads will recognize the homages to the anime-inspired mens Spring 2016 collection, the infamous pixels from Spring 2023, plus the brand-new Confetti bag, which was based on the sequin square installations at the Fall-Winter 2023 show. Check out the dedicated digital showroom here, pop in to your local Loewe boutique to try one on, or walk down Fifth Avenue and see the Bergdorf Goodman windows reimagined in the Puzzle’s honor.

Courtesy of Loewe Courtesy of Loewe 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Jimmy Choo Turns The Dial Back

Everyone is stuck in the past, but when you created a shoe empire that people still reference to this day, it’s not a bad idea to pay homage to it. The Jimmy Choo 1997-2001 rerelease is rife with Sex and the City-isms and party shoes. Our best bet for the money is the silver Thong sandals.

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Pierpaolo’s In At Balenciaga

In the final piece of fashion’s top-designer triangulation, Pierpaolo Piccioli (formerly of Valentino) is taking over at Balenciaga after Demna left for Gucci. Gucci’s creative-director role was vacant for a moment after the shadow of Alessandro Michele (who is now at Valentino, stay with me) left little room for Sabato de Sarno to grow. It’s going to be a busy September keeping up with the new look of fashion.

David Sims

Buy A Piece Of Fashion’s Favorite Getaway, Thanks To H&M

Everyone’s go-to Cayman Islands retreat (I spotted Chloë Sevigny, Amelia Gray, and multiple designers I follow posting the yellow beach chairs this year alone) is collaborating with H&M Home on brown-and-yellow towels, backgammon boards, and homewares that embody the ‘70s Italian chic creative director Gabriella Khalil has built an empire on. Shop it all on June 12 on hm.com.

Courtesy of Palm Heights

Saint Laurent Throws A Chaotic Picnic With Martin Parr

The brand continues to flex their artistic Rolodex. After Francesco Clemente painted their Summer 2025 collection, they enlisted infamous British photographer Martin Parr and his wacky, technicolor eye to envision “An Ordinary Day,” showing off more Summer goodness from the brand like their massive runway sunnies and leopard-print Le 5 à 7 hobo bag (a favorite of Hailey and Bella).