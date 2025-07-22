Who Will Claim The Mystery Closing Spot At New York Fashion Week?

As soon as we started settling into the groove of summer, the fashion world is already preparing for a jam-packed fall. The preliminary schedule for September 2025’s New York Fashion Week just dropped, with every slot filled but one — the closing show. Let the rumor mill start churning.

A few confirmed highlights for the Spring/Summer 2026 shows have us excited to hit the pavement come Sep. 11. The opening show will be Michael Kors Collection, an A-list guest magnet and one of the tried and true New York designers. Our favorite brands from seasons past — a length list including but not limited to Collina Strada, Off-White, Khaite, Sandy Liang, Coach, Tory Burch, Luar, and Area — are back for more, plus international minimalism imports Toteme and COS. First-time showings will take place for Lii (who has already dressed Ayo Edebiri and Greta Lee), 6397, denim experts Rùadh, and downtown darlings and it-bag makers, SC103. This is all fine and dandy, but one glaring omission has our group chats fluttering: Who will show in the last slot on the calendar?

Luar Fall/Winter 2025 Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

As of right now, the 8 p.m. show on Tuesday, Sep. 16 is vacant and reads “To be announced.” Thom Browne is showing in Paris, so we can cross him off our list. Other names we’re proposing include Tommy Hilfiger, known to do fashion week to the nines; Puma, who have shown on-schedule in seasons past; or Christopher John Rogers, who just made his return to on-schedule shows last season. Or, maybe we’ll get thrown a curveball from across the pond by a brand following Chanel’s lead and opting to show in America. (Gucci, Chloé, Burberry? We’d love to see it.) Whoever turns up for the final bow, we’ll no doubt be front-row to catch it all.