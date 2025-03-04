You Can Be A Sandy Liang Girl From Ear To Toe Now, Thanks To Beats

Sandy Liang is hoping your wired earbuds are in need of an update — even if they’re not, who wouldn’t be convinced by her brand-new Beats collaboration? The downtown cool designer and official bow spokeswoman teamed up with the master of headphones to bring her vision of gentle, pink-heavy femininity to your listening experience.

The Solo 4 over-ear headphones got the Sandy treatment with her signature ribbon motif printed onto the headband in pink, contrasting with the slate gray to stand out among the hordes on Canal Street while you power-walk to Addison Rae or oklou. The packaging is an art piece in itself, with soft pink wrapping around a box you’ll actually want to keep. We’ll no doubt see these hanging off the baguette bag of many a downtown girl once the temps allow al-fresco wine-sipping to resume. The brand called on known Hello Kitty lover and New York girl Amelia Gray to model the headphones, with her sitting high above the city listening to a podcast — or in Gray’s case, Lana Del Rey.

If you know anything about Sandy and her collaborations, they go faster than you can say “Baggu,” so if the ribbons and kawaii-girl aesthetic are speaking to you, don’t hesitate to click “add to cart.” The Beats x Sandy Liang headphones are now available on apple.com, with limited quantities available in-person at the Sandy Liang store on Orchard Street in New York as well as the SoHo Apple store. Happy shopping, magical girls!